Nuggets vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Tyrese Maxey)
Friday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers won’t have all the fireworks that NBA fans would have hoped for, as Joel Embiid and Paul George are both sitting out due to injuries.
That’s led to oddsmakers setting Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets as nine-point favorites. Denver already has a 35-point win over the 76ers this season, so it’s not surprising that it’s favored on the road in this matchup.
If you’re not sold on betting a side, there is another way to wager on this nationally televised contest. That’s in the prop market, where I have players on both sides that are worth targeting to have big games.
Here’s a breakdown of each of those plays, including one for Jokic – who had a triple-double against the Sixers in their first meeting this season.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. 76ers
- Jamal Murray OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-130)
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 7.5 Assists (+105)
- Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-125)
Jamal Murray OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-130)
Jamal Murray may be undervalued on Friday night, as he’s averaging 4.0 rebounds per game and picked up six in his last matchup with Philly.
In fact, Murray is averaging 4.8 rebounds per game over his last eight contests, picking up at least four boards in 12 of his 20 games since Christmas Day.
With the Sixers down Embiid and Andre Drummond, the Nuggets should control the glass in this matchup. Don’t be shocked if Murray clears his season average tonight.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 7.5 Assists (+105)
Earlier today, I shared SI Betting’s best NBA prop bets column whey Tyrese Maxey is a great target on Friday night:
With Joel Embiid and Paul George out on Friday against the Denver Nuggets, Tyrese Maxey is going to have to carry a massive offensive load for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Maxey is averaging just 6.0 assists per game, but this is a great matchup against a Denver team that allows an NBA-high 29.8 opponent assists per game.
Earlier this season, Maxey had 10 assists in a loss to Denver despite playing less than 34 minutes. On top of that, the Sixers guard has cleared this line in three of his last five games.
Maxey should have the ball in his hands as often as possible on Friday night, making him a great target for this plus-money prop.
Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-125)
The New York Knicks slowed down Jokic in his last game, holding him to just 17 points (on 6-of-15 shooting), six rebounds and six assists on Wednesday.
However, Jokic has seven triple-doubles in his last 10 games (including 21 for the season), averaging 24.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 11.2 assists per game over that 10-game stretch. The three-time league MVP is now averaging a triple-double this season, and he had 27-13-10 in just 30 minutes in a win over Philly this season.
He’s worth a bet on Friday, as his biggest obstacle will likely be picking up 10 assists, but the Sixers are 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
