Nuggets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 5
Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers have won three games in a row, knocking off the New York Knicks on Saturday night in an impressive upset win.
Now, Philly is back at home on Monday night to take on the Denver Nuggets, who are without Nikola Jokic. This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Nuggets, who got both Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun back in the lineup from injuries on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Despite that, Denver lost to Brooklyn on Sunday, and it’s now dropped multiple games since Jokic went down. All five Denver starters have been ruled out for this game, which is looking like another loss.
The Nuggets are massive underdogs against a Philly team that is just 9-8 at home despite holding a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets +15.5 (-110)
- 76ers -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +600
- 76ers: -900
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 5
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Nuggets record: 23-12
- 76ers record: 19-14
Nuggets vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Jamal Murray – out
- Jonas Valanciunas – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Nikola Jokic – out
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Christian Braun – out
- Tamar Bates – out
- Tim Hardaway Jr. – out
76ers Injury Report
- MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful
- Johni Broome – doubtful
- Justin Edwards – available
- Joel Embiid – probable
- Trendon Watford – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
Nuggets vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 27.5 Points (-122)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Maxey is a buy-low candidate against Denver:
Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey continues to impress night in and night out, averaging 31.1 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range.
Maxey has scored 28 or more points in four straight and 20 of his 31 games overall this season. Even with Joel Embiid (probable) expected to play in this game, I think Maxey is worth a look with this line set nearly four points below his season average.
The Denver Nuggets have struggled with Nikola Jokic out in recent games, and they rank 29th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10.
I am worried about this game turning into a blowout and Maxey sitting later on in this matchup, but he also leads the NBA in minutes per game (39.8) and should play a ton in the first three quarters.
Nuggets vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The Sixers are coming into this game relatively healthy, and with Embiid set to suit up, I think they could run away with this one against Denver.
Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson and Nikola Jokic are all out, a clear sign to stay away from betting on Denver.
The Nuggets are playing their bench in this game, and they’ve already gone under .500 since Jokic went out with Murray playing in all of those games.
Don’t overthink this matchup on Monday night.
Pick: 76ers -15.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
