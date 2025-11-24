Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
The Denver Nuggets are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Sacramento Kings when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies – in Memphis – on Monday night.
Denver has lost two key rotation players in Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, putting it in a tough spot ahead of Monday’s matchup and for the next few weeks. Still, it is favored on the road against a Memphis team that won’t have Ja Morant (calf) in this game.
The Grizzlies have won two games in a row, but they only have six wins in the 2025-26 campaign. Plus, they listed Jaren Jackson Jr. as questionable for this matchup.
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will aim to carry Denver (12-4) the next few weeks until Gordon and Braun will be able to return.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s action.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nuggets -8.5 (-105)
- Grizzlies +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -340
- Grizzlies: +270
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Nuggets record: 12-4
- Grizzlies record: 6-11
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Julian Strawther – out
- Christian Braun – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – questionable
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Javon Small – out
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 43.5 Points and Rebounds (-109)
This season, Jokic is averaging 30.4 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, but he'll likely be asked to do a lot more of both with Gordon and Braun out of the lineup.
The three-time league MVP has a favorable matchup on Monday night against a Memphis team that is off to a slow start this season and ranks 17th in opponent points per game, 17th in defensive rating and 22nd in opponent rebounds per game.
Jokic has scored 44, 34, 28 and 36 points in his last four games, and I wouldn't be shocked if he puts up a big game both in the scoring department and on the glass. Since this line is set right at Jokic's season average, I don't mind going over in case he has. bigger scoring or rebounding game.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Denver on the road:
The Denver Nuggets had a rough loss to the Sacramento Kings in their last game, and they’re now down Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon for extended periods.
Still, I like them on the road against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Memphis has a lot of issues at the guard spot with Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome out, and it’s listed All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. as questionable for this matchup.
The Nuggets are still 12-4 this season despite losing Gordon and Braun, and they rank second in the league in offensive rating and third in net rating. Denver is also an impressive 6-2 straight up and 5-3 against the spread on the road while the Grizzlies have covered in just four of their nine home games.
If JJJ sits in this matchup, I can’t trust Memphis – even though it’s won two games in a row. The Grizz still sit in just 22nd in the league in net rating (-4.4) and they are a brutal 1-11 against teams that are .500 or better in the 2025-26 campaign.
Pick: Nuggets -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.