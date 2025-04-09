Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
The Denver Nuggets rocked the NBA world on Tuesday, firing head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with just three games left in the regular season.
The No. X seed in the Western Conference, Denver has a tough close to the regular season against the Sacramento Kings (tonight), Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets. There’s a chance that Denver ends up in the play-in tournament by the end of the regular season.
The Kings, who are a play-in-bound team, are coming off a major upset win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, furthering their chances for the No. 9 seed in the conference.
Oddsmakers have set the Nuggets as favorites in this Western Conference battle.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction as Denver aims to show that it can still contend even with all the organizational turmoil.
Nuggets vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -4 (-112)
- Kings +4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -180
- Kings: +150
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Nuggets record: 47-32
- Kings record: 39-40
Nuggets vs. Kings Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Jamal Murray – doubtful
Kings Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Keegan Murray – questionable
- Malik Monk – out
- Mason Jones – out
- Jake LaRavia – out
Nuggets vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jokic is worth betting on with Murray listed as doubtful:
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.0 points per game this season, and he’s been called upon to score even more with Jamal Murray (hamstring) out of the lineup.
Murray is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, a team that Jokic dropped 35 points on earlier this season.
The three-time league MVP has scored 32 or more points in seven of his last 10 games, and he is averaging 30.5 points per game since the All-Star break (18 games). I expect Jokic, who has taken 20 or more shots in eight of his last 11 matchups, to have a huge game scoring against a Kings defense that is just 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating.
Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Kings have a better net rating than the Nuggets, and I would not be shocked to see them pull off an upset in this matchup.
Denver’s defense has been terrible, ranking 21st in the league in defensive rating, and the loss of Murray on the offensive end has put an even bigger burden on Jokic to have a monster game – even by his standards – night in and night out.
Now, there is a concerning trend for the Kings: They are just 1-7 against the spread as home underdogs.
However, Sacramento has won three games in a row, including impressive wins over Cleveland and Detroit – two playoff teams in the East.
Until Denver shows some signs of life, I think taking the points is the play in this matchup.
Pick: Kings +4 (-108 at DraftKings)
