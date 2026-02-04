Nuggets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

Both the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, with the Knicks favored at Madison Square Garden.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets lost against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and it’ll be interesting to see if Jokic (knee) plays on the second night of a back-to-back since he recently returned from an injury.

The Knicks, meanwhile, dominated the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, and they’re looking to improve upon an elite home record (20-6) this season. New York has won seven games in a row heading into this matchup.

Both of these teams have title aspirations, and this will be a big test on short rest to see how they stack up.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Nuggets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets +6.5 (-112)

Knicks -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Nuggets: +195

Knicks: -238

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nuggets vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Nuggets record: 33-18

Knicks record: 32-18

Nuggets vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Knicks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Nuggets vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nikola Jokic 10+ Rebounds (-154)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jokic is a solid prop target against the Knicks:

This season, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is averaging 12.1 rebounds per game, and he’s reached double-digit boards in two of his three games since returning from a knee injury.

Jokic had 15 boards in just under 33 minutes on Tuesday night, and I think he’s worth a look against the New York Knicks if he plays on Wednesday.

The Knicks are fourth in the NBA in rebound percentage, but Jokic only has 11 games this season where he failed to reach 10 rebounds. The three-time league MVP is averaging 19.4 rebound chances per game, and he’s been able to get to this number even when he’s on a minutes restriction.

I think he’s a solid value on Wednesday.

Nuggets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

This game is going to come down to whether or not Jokic is able to suit up, and if he does, I love Denver to cover this spread.

The Knicks have been elite at home this season (17-8 against the spread as home favorites), but they have not been nearly as good on the second night of a back-to-back (3-4 ATS). On top of that, the Knicks lost Josh Hart and Mohamed Diawara to injuries on Tuesday, putting their status for this game up in the air.

There are a couple of trends that I can’t look past for Denver in this game, and they involve several games without Jokic during his 16-game absence:

Denver is 7-3 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back

Denver is 8-1 against the spread as a road underdog

The Nuggets covered against Detroit on Tuesday night, and I think this spread is a little too wide, especially if Jokic plays on Wednesday.

Pick: Nuggets +6.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.