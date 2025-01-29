Nuggets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have dominated a few Western Conference teams (Memphis, Sacramento) over the last week, and they’ll attempt to keep that going with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in town on Wednesday night.
Denver is the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and has won seven of its last 10 games, posting an impressive record of 18-7 when Russell Westbrook starts.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are continuing to play elite on offense this season, and they’re suddenly just one game out of the No. 2 seed in the East. Can they pick up a win as a home favorite on Wednesday?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Nuggets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nuggets +3 (-115)
- Knicks -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +124
- Knicks: -148
Total
- 240 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nuggets vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Nuggets record: 28-18
- Knicks record: 31-16
Nuggets vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Spencer Jones – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Pacome Dadiet – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
Nuggets vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
This is a great matchup for Jamal Murray, as the Knicks rank 17th in opponent 3-pointers made and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage so far this season.
Murray is averaging 2.1 made 3s per game this season, shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. The star guard has knocked down multiple shots from deep in 11 of his 19 games since Christmas Day while shooting 40.4 percent from 3.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Josh Hart is a solid target on Wednesday night:
My favorite bet in the NBA this season is back for another appearance in Peter’s Points.
Josh Hart OVER his rebounds!
Hart is averaging an insane 9.8 rebounds per game (pretty impressive for a 6’4 guard), and he’s picked up at least nine rebounds in 17 of his last 18 games. Over that 18-game stretch, Hart is averaging 12.6 points per game.
He’s put up 11 games in that stretch with 12 or more boards, so I don’t mind using him in a rebound ladder either against Denver. The Nuggets are third in the league in rebounding percentage, but this should be a close game – which means Hart will play a ton of minutes on Wednesday.
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have scored 143 points in each of their last two games, and this one may be a high-scoring affair as well.
These two offenses are among the best in the league, as New York is No. 2 in offensive rating, and Denver is No. 4. In addition, these teams are No. 3 (Denver) and No. 4 (New York) in points per game.
Defensively, the Knicks have improved after a slow start – ranking 14th in defensive rating, but Denver is just 19th in that metric.
I wouldn't be shocked to see this game go OVER, especially since the over has hit in 15 of Denver’s 24 road games. Overall, the Nuggets are the best OVER team in the NBA (30-16) while the Knicks are tied for fifth (26-20-1).
Pick: OVER 240 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.