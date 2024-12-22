Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 22
The New Orleans Pelicans’ nightmare season continued on Sunday, as they blew a second-half lead to the New York Knicks for their 24th loss in 29 games.
Now, they face a brutal back-to-back against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Jokic is currently the MVP favorite, but Denver is just the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, going 14-11 through 25 games.
Oddsmakers have favored the Nuggets on the road, something that has not gone well for them this season. Denver is just 1-6 against the spread as a road favorite – the third-worst mark in the NBA.
New Orleans is still down Zion Williamson, and it ranks 29th in the NBA in net rating this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nuggets -9.5 (-110)
- Pelicans +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -410
- Pelicans: +320
Total
- 232.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nuggets vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Bally Sports
- Nuggets record: 14-11
- Pelicans record: 5-24
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Christian Braun – probable
- Vlatkoa Cancar – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Spencer Jones – out
- PJ Hall – out
- Dario Saric – doubtful
Pelicans Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Michael Porter Jr. OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
I love this matchup for MPJ, as he torched the Pelicans for 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting earlier this season.
With New Orleans banged up, Herb Jones likely will match up with Jama Murray, potentially giving Porter Jr. a favorable matchup.
Not only that, but MPJ is averaging 18.4 points per game and is now facing the No. 27 defense in the NBA. He’s cleared 16.5 points in 17 of his 25 games this season.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Yves Missi OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-105)
Rookie center Yves Missi has been one of the few bright spots for New Orleans this season, averaging 9.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He’s come on since being moved into the starting lineup, grabbing 9.1 rebounds per game in that role and picking up at least 10 boards in eight of his last 12 games.
Dealing with Nikola Jokic isn’t easy, but Denver does rank just 17th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. Don’t be shocked if Missi has a big game on the glass on Sunday.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
As banged up — and bad — as the Pelicans have been this season, they do have a win over Denver (Jokic missed that game) and are 6-5 against the spread as home underdogs.
The Nuggets recently lost outright to Portland as 8.5-point road favorites, and they have been terrible against the spread all season.
If the Pels play most of their healthy rotation players in this one, I think they can hang around.
Denver ranks 12th in the league in net rating — much better than New Orleans, but it has an average margin of victory of less than a point as a road favorite in the 2024-25 season.
Don’t be shocked if this game ends up being closer than oddsmakers expect.
Pick: Pelicans +9.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.