Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 23
The Houston Rockets have opened up a two-game lead for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference by winning nine games in a row, and they’ll put that streak to the test on Sunday against the No. 3-seeded Denver Nuggets.
Denver won’t have Nikola Jokic in this game (he’s been ruled out with ankle and elbow issues), but they will have Jamal Murray (probable) and Aaron Gordon (probable) in action. That’s a huge boost for a Denver team that could fall in the standings with a loss – it’s only one game up on the No. 5-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.
Oddsmakers have set the Rockets as favorites at home, but can they cover the spread and win a 10th in a row?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets +7.5 (-112)
- Rockets -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +220
- Rockets: -270
Total
- 224 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, Altitude
- Nuggets record: 44-27
- Rockets record: 46-25
Nuggets vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Jamal Murray – probable
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- Nikola Jokic – out
- Christian Braun – probable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Julian Strawther – out
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- David Roddy – out
- Reed Sheppard – out
- Nate Williams – out
Nuggets vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jamal Murray is a great prop target tonight:
Nikola Jokic will not play for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, which should open up a major role for Jamal Murray, who played over 35 minutes in his last game – his first back from an ankle injury.
Murray is averaging 21.3 points per game this season, and he should be the focal point of the offense with Jokic out. While Houston has an elite defense, Murray did have a 22-point game on just 14 shots against them earlier this season.
The star guard should get plenty of looks in this matchup, and with this prop set well below his season average, I believe he’s worth a play tonight.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
It’s impossible to trust the Nuggets when Jokic doesn’t play, especially against the hottest team in the NBA.
Denver is just 3-6 straight up when Jokic sits this season, and it has really struggled over its last 10 games, ranking 21st in the NBA in net rating.
Houston, on the other hand, is fourth in the league in net rating over that stretch. On top of that, the Rockets are 16-15 against the spread as home favorites, posting an average scoring margin of +8.1 points per game in those games.
Denver simply doesn’t have enough depth to trust it on the road with Jokic sitting. I’ll back the Rockets to earn a 10th consecutive win.
Pick: Rockets -7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
