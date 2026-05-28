Nuno Borges vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

No. 11 Andrey Rublev is looking to make the fourth round of the French Open for the fourth time in his career, as he’ll take on Nuno Borges early on Friday morning.

Borges is in the third round at Roland Garros for the second straight year, and he rallied in the second round to beat Miomir Kecmanović after dropping the first st.

Rublev is heavily favored in this match, and he’s undefeated in his career against Borges. The No. 11 player in the world has 10 quarterfinal appearances (none further than that) at Grand Slams in his career, including two at Roland Garros.

Is he on the fast track to another one in 2026?

Let’s dive into the odds, each player’s path to Round 3 and my prediction for Friday morning’s match.

Nuno Borges vs. Andrey Rublev Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Nuno Borges: +213

Andrey Rublev: -280

Total

37.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Nuno Borges vs. Andrey Rublev How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Nuno Borges vs. Andrey Rublev History and French Open Performance

Nuno Borges

Borges dropped a set in his second-round match at Roland Garros, but he won in the first round in straight sets.

The Portugal native has two fourth-round appearances at a Grand Slam in his career (the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 U.S. Open), but he has not found that same success at Roland Garros.

This is a tough matchup for him against Rublev, who has beaten Borges twice already in 2026 and four times in his career. Borges has won just one set in four meetings with Rublev.

Andrey Rublev

Let’s start with the No. 11 player’s history at this event.

Rublev was a fourth-round exit at Roland Garros last year and a third-round exit in both 2024 and 2023. He made the quarterfinals in 2022 and 2020, but he’s been a little up-and-down in Grand Slams as of late, last making a quarterfinal at the 2024 Australian Open.

He deserves to be favored in this match, though he dropped sets to both Ignacio Buse (Round 1) and Camilo Ugo Carabelli (Round 2) to open this tournament.

In four meetings with Borges, including one on clay in 2026, Rublev is 4-0.

Nuno Borges vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Pick

Rublev has the upper hand in this match, especially given his history against Borges, but I don’t think he’s going to run away with it.

In their meeting at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo (on clay), Rublev won 6-4, 1-6, 6-1, and Borges finally showed that he was able to compete and take a set from the Russian.

Still, Rublev has pretty much dominated their other meetings, and there is a lack of long-term success in Grand Slams for Borges that is tough to look past.

Still, I’d only take Rublev on the moneyline – not in straight sets – as he’s lost a set in each of his matches already in the 2026 French Open. Eventually that could come back to bite him against a superior player.

Pick: Andrey Rublev Moneyline (-280 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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