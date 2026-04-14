Odds to Win the Western Conference Ahead of NBA Playoffs: Thunder Overwhelming Favorites in West

The 2026 NBA Playoffs begin with the Play-In Tournament this week. The 10 teams in each conference will be whittled down to eight squads by this weekend.

The Western Conference is fairly top-heavy heading into the postseason, as the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to defend their crown as NBA champions. But who might stand in their way?

Let’s take a look at the odds to win the Western Conference ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

Western Conference Odds Ahead of NBA Playoffs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Oklahoma City Thunder: -160

San Antonio Spurs: +330

Denver Nuggets: +500

Houston Rockets: +2500

Minnesota Timberwolves: +4000

Los Angeles Lakers: +9000

Phoenix Suns: +25000

Los Angeles Clippers: +30000

Golden State Warriors: +40000

Portland Trail Blazers: +70000

There’s no surprise at the top with the Thunder leading the way at -160. That implies a 61.54% chance of the Thunder repeating as Western Conference champions. Oklahoma City is the top seed in the West and has the Rockets and Lakers on its side of the bracket.

The San Antonio Spurs are the No. 2 seed in the West, and they have the second-best odds at +330. Barring any major upsets, they’ll face off against the No. 3 seed Denver Nuggets in the second round. The Nuggets are slightly behind the Spurs in the odds for the West at +500.

Perhaps Anthony Edwards can carry the Minnesota Timberwolves through a round or two, but their path through the Nuggets and then likely the Spurs and Thunder is a gauntlet.

After that, it’d be shocking if any of the other teams came out of the West. The Lakers appeared to have a chance before Luka Doncic’s injury, but Oklahoma City and San Antonio rightfully hold the most equity in the Western Conference.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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