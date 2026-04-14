Odds to Win the Western Conference Ahead of NBA Playoffs: Thunder Overwhelming Favorites in West
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The 2026 NBA Playoffs begin with the Play-In Tournament this week. The 10 teams in each conference will be whittled down to eight squads by this weekend.
The Western Conference is fairly top-heavy heading into the postseason, as the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to defend their crown as NBA champions. But who might stand in their way?
Let’s take a look at the odds to win the Western Conference ahead of the NBA Playoffs.
Western Conference Odds Ahead of NBA Playoffs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -160
- San Antonio Spurs: +330
- Denver Nuggets: +500
- Houston Rockets: +2500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +4000
- Los Angeles Lakers: +9000
- Phoenix Suns: +25000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +30000
- Golden State Warriors: +40000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +70000
There’s no surprise at the top with the Thunder leading the way at -160. That implies a 61.54% chance of the Thunder repeating as Western Conference champions. Oklahoma City is the top seed in the West and has the Rockets and Lakers on its side of the bracket.
The San Antonio Spurs are the No. 2 seed in the West, and they have the second-best odds at +330. Barring any major upsets, they’ll face off against the No. 3 seed Denver Nuggets in the second round. The Nuggets are slightly behind the Spurs in the odds for the West at +500.
Perhaps Anthony Edwards can carry the Minnesota Timberwolves through a round or two, but their path through the Nuggets and then likely the Spurs and Thunder is a gauntlet.
After that, it’d be shocking if any of the other teams came out of the West. The Lakers appeared to have a chance before Luka Doncic’s injury, but Oklahoma City and San Antonio rightfully hold the most equity in the Western Conference.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop