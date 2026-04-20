Is OG Anunoby Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Knicks)

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has popped up on the injury report ahead of Game 2 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle injury.

However, the Knicks star defensive wing is expected to play, as he's officially listed as probable on the team's injury report. As a result, the Knicks are favored by 5.5 points at home in Game 2 against Atlanta, and DraftKings Sportsbook has New York set at -230 odds to take a 2-0 series lead.

OG Anunoby (ankle) listed probable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 19, 2026

Anunoby rolled his ankle in the second half of the Knicks' Game 1 win, and he briefly exited the game with the injury. He returned to action later on in the second half, and the former first-round pick ended up playing 38 minutes in the Knicks' win.

He finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and a steal, shooting 6-for-9 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

OG Anunoby rolls ankle pic.twitter.com/vryR5ujvkX — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 18, 2026

Anunoby injured his ankle prior to the end of the regular season as well, so this injury is worth monitoring ahead of Game 2. The Knicks need Anunoby's size on the wing if they want to compete for an NBA title, and the star forward drew the Jalen Johnson assignment for a lot of Game 1 on Saturday.

During the regular season, Anunoby appeared in 67 games for the Knicks, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range.

Based on the probable tag, Anunoby should be able to play his usual role on Monday night.

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