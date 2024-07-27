Ohio State Receiving a Massive Share of College Football Playoff National Championship Betting
Ohio State made it a point to bolster its roster to get back into the National Championship mix.
The Buckeyes hired Chip Kelly to head up the offense, landed Kansas State quarterback Will Howard in the transfer portal alongside Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins to replace top five NFL Draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr., and bolster an elite defense that is among the best in the nation.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has one of the best rosters in all of college football that has a title mandate.
And bettors are flocking to bet the Buckeyes ahead of the season.
The action on Ohio State coincides with a splashy offseason that has featured plenty of big names coming to Columbus to compete on the highest stage, yet the team is still behind the likes of Georgia when it comes to the odds.
Here's how FanDuel Sportsbook stacks up the top teams in the nation ahead of the start of fall camp.
2024 College Football National Championship Odds
- Georgia: +300
- Ohio State: +400
- Oregon: +800
- Texas: +850
- Alabama: +1500
- Ole Miss: +1500
- LSU: +1700
- Penn State: +2000
- Notre Dame: +2200
- Florida State: +2800
- Michigan: +2800
- Tennessee: +3300
- Texas A&M: +4000
- Missouri: +4000
- Clemson: +5500
- Miami (Florida): +6000
Ohio State Second Choice to Win National Championship
Ohio State is second to Georgia in terms of winning the National Championship and is receiving the most interest in the betting market.
However, with the expanded College Football Playoff now having 12 teams qualify for the postseason, the competition will be as fierce as ever. OSU will need to deal with incoming Big Ten member Oregon as well as Michigan and Penn State in league play before we discuss the expanded SEC that features the aforementioned Bulldogs, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU.
Ohio State has put together a roster that can compete on the highest level, which is why many are interested in the Buckeyes to win it all, but will it come together with plenty of other teams loading up in this new era college football?
We'll find out soon enough now that we are inside of a month to kickoff.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
