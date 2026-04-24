Oilers vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

The Edmonton Oilers staged a comeback to win Game 1, and it looked like they might do the same when Josh Samanski scored to tie the game in the latter half of the third period in Game 2. However, Cutter Gauthier gave the Anaheim Ducks a 5-4 lead with just under five minutes to play, and Ryan Poehling hit the empty net to secure the win.

The series now shifts to Anaheim, and going on the road has not been a good thing for the Oilers this season.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Oilers vs. Ducks in Game 3 on Friday, April 24.

Oilers vs. Ducks Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Oilers -1.5 (+170)

Ducks +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline

Oilers -130

Ducks +110

Total

6.5 (Over -155/Under +130)

Oilers vs. Ducks Starting Goalies

Oilers: Connor Ingram (1-1, 4.03 GAA, .855 SV%)

Ducks: Lukas Dostal (1-1, 4.08 GAA, .887 SV%)

Oilers vs. Ducks How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 24

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Honda Center

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Victory+, KCOP-13

Oilers record: 1-1

Ducks record: 1-1

Oilers vs. Ducks Best NHL Prop Bets

Ducks Best NHL Prop Bet

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Assists (+110)

This was one of my favorite props to bet for a stretch of the regular season, and Jackson LaCombe is showing why in the playoffs.

The defenseman has four assists through two games, including three in the Game 2 win. He had 48 assists in the regular season, 27 of which came at home, and he had 20 assists in 28 games since the start of February.

The oddsmakers see this as being another high-scoring game, so I’ll happily take these plus odds for LaCombe to pick up an apple.

Oilers vs. Ducks Prediction and Pick

It’s rare you see a total higher than 6.5 in the NHL, let alone the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and this should get there before puck drop.

However, I’m going the other way and taking the UNDER here.

The Oilers have playoff experience and are capable of clogging things up to play a more defensive style. That’s something that could frustrate the Ducks and limit Anaheim’s offensive firepower.

This could end up being another 6-5 type of game, but that’s a bet I’m willing to make at +130 odds.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (+130)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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