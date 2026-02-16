Olympic Men's Curling Gold Medal Odds (Canada Takes Over as Favorite in Final Stretch of Round Robin Action)

We're in the final stretch of the round robin in the men's Olympic curling competition, and it has become one of the most drama-filled events at this year's Winter Games.

"You can f*** off"



Things got TENSE in Canada's win over Sweden in men's curling at #MilanoCortina2026 👀🥌 pic.twitter.com/tseXnxxAj7 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 13, 2026

Switzerland and Canada sit atop the table with a handful of round robin games remaining. The Swiss have a 5-0 record, and Canada is sitting at 5-1. Below them, three teams have four wins.

Remember, only the top four teams advance to the semifinals, so it's time to lock in to the competition because it's going to be a fun final stretch of games. Let's take a look at the updated odds to win the gold medal.

Olympic Men's Curling Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Canada +165

Switzerland +195

Great Britain +260

United States +1200

Germany +2700

Norway +2700

Italy +3500

Canada is listed as the +165 favorite to win the gold medal, an implied probability of 37.74%.

Entering the tournament, Canada was second on the odds list behind Great Britain, but with Great Britain sitting at 4-3 and in danger of missing out on the semi-final, Canada and Switzerland, who are in great positions to advance, have leapfrogged them.

There are some big matchups set to take place on Tuesday, including a showdown between Canada and Great Britain. It's a near must-win for the Brits, who can't afford to fall to 4-4. Even if Canada loses, they are still in the driver's seat to advance.

Canada is seeking its first gold medal in men's curling since the 2014 games in Sochi.

