Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Odds Ahead of Semifinals (Canada and USA Escape Overtime Scares)

Wednesday's men's Olympic hockey action was one for the books, as three of the four games needed overtime to decide a winner.

The gold medal favorites, Canada, needed a late goal to force overtime against Czechia, and then a Mitch Marner goal sent the Canadians to the semifinals. Not long after, Team USA allowed a late 1-0 against Sweden slip through their grasp, but bounced back with an overtime win of their own. Both Canada and the USA ended up winning, but we were oh so close to the top two gold medal favorites failing to reach the semifinals.

Finland also needed a late goal and overtime to get by Switzerland. Meanwhile, Slovakia cruised by Germany in the only lopsided game of the day.

Now, just four countries remain in contention for Olympic hockey gold. Let's take a look at the latest odds.

Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Canada -125

USA +115

Finland +1400

Slovakia +2700

Canada's odds to win the gold medal have surprisingly worsened since the beginning of the knockout stage, falling from -140 to -125. Whether that's due to a subpar performance against Czechia or the fact that they have their most difficult possible matchup in the semifinals, the fact remains that the better market doesn't quite have the same faith in the Canadians as they had two days ago. Still, they have an implied probability of 55.56% of winning gold.

The United States has improved its odds from +210 and +115, and in theory, has the easier of the two matchups in the semifinals against Slovakia. Even with that being the case, both Canada and the USA are heavy favorites to meet each other in the gold medal game.

Canada is a -490 favorite (83.05% implied probability) against Finland, and the USA is a -820 favorite (89.13% implied probability) against Slovakia.

Canada has a 10-4-2 all-time Olympic record against the Americans in men's hockey. Canada is looking for its first Olympic gold in the event since the last time NHL players were allowed to compete in 2014, and Team USA is looking for its first since the legendary Miracle on Ice at Lake Placid in 1980. Finland is the defending gold medal winner, capturing gold in 2022 when NHL players weren't permitted to participate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

