Olympic Women's Curling Gold Medal Odds (Switzerland Favored Entering Final Stretch of Round Robin Play)

We're well into the round robin stage of Olympic curling, and the women's side is starting to become clearer.

Sweden is an undefeated 6-0 so far in the competition, and three other countries are sitting at 4-2, including South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States. The pre-tournament favorite, Canada, is at 3-3 alongside Denmark.

Let's take a look at how the odds have changed over the past week.

Olympic Women's Curling Gold Medal Odds

Switzerland +120

Sweden +220

Canada +320

United States +1600

South Korea +1700

Denmark +2200

Great Britain +10000

China +10000

Switzerland has taken over as the favorite to win the gold medal at +120, an implied probability of 45.45%.

Canada was an overwhelming -210 favorite entering the tournament, but stumbled out of the gates. They're now in danger of finishing outside the top four, which would prevent them from advancing to the knockout stage. Thankfully for the Canadians, they managed to win both games on Monday to improve from 1-3 to 3-3, keeping them in the hunt.

With Canada falling, it's Switzerland that has taken over as the favorite. They were second on the odds list before the Olympics at +240. Sweden has also seen a jump in their odds from +800 to +220 after a 6-0 start.

The gold and silver medalists from the 2022 Games, Great Britain and Japan, look like they'll miss out on the knockout stage. Great Britain is at 2-4, and Japan is sitting at 1-5.

There's still plenty of round robin action left to be played, and Sweden, at 6-0, is the only country that should feel comfortable that they'll advance. There are just three spots left to be split amongst the five teams with three or four wins, so let's strap in and enjoy the final stretch of round robin action.

