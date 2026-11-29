The New York Jets will be without rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. for the second week in a row, as he's been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Cooper, who missed time earlier this season after getting hurt in Week 1, is dealing with hip and ankle injuries after going down on the opening play of the team's Week 10 loss to Buffalo.

Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) ruled out Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

The 2026 first-round pick has been a force when he's been in the lineup, catching 20 of his 24 targets for 306 yards and two scores. Those numbers are basically over the course of five games, as Cooper was held to just one snap in Week 10.

New York has other options at receiver, including Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, and Cooper's injury could open the door for rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq to get a little more involved on offense.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Jets with Cooper sidelined once again.

Best Jets Prop Bet vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Garrett Wilson OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Cooper's absence should lead to the Jets funneling targets to Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell on the outside, and this is a pretty favorable matchup against a Miami defense that is just 28th in EPA/Pass.

Wilson was held to just two catches for 26 yards against the Dolphins earlier this season, yet he's cleared 57.5 receiving yards in five games, posting three 100-yard days. On top of that, Wilson is playing just under 90 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps, so he should be on the field a ton in this matchup.

Overall, the star wideout has been targeted 82 times in 10 games, picking up 67.2 receiving yards per game. He's worth a look against a Miami defense that still ranks 25th in EPA/Play despite some strong weeks as of late.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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