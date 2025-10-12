Is Omarion Hampton Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Dolphins)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, which will knock him out for at least four games.
While NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that there is a "good chance" Hampton can return after four games, it's still a massive blow to the Los Angeles offense.
The Chargers have already lost Najee Harris (Achilles) for the season, which has left them with Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal as their top running back options in Week 6 against Miami.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Rapoport, the Chargers are in the market for a running back with Hampton out.
"The Los Angeles Chargers placed a second running back on injured reserve this past week, and that position is expected to be a focus for them with the Nov. 4 trade deadline less than a month away," they wrote.
"The Chargers have been calling teams for running back help, canvassing the league for either a depth piece or a starter, sources say."
Unless a trade happens, the Chargers will operate with a subpar backfield until Hampton is able to return.
Here's a look at how to bet on the L.A. offense in Week 6, as it should still be able to carve up this awful Miami defense.
Best Chargers Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's eyeing Ladd McConkey to find the end zone with Los Angeles banged up across the offense.
Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown (+200)
Ladd McConkey has become the forgotten player on this offense, but he has still seen 34 targets, hauling in 21 of them for 213 yards and a touchdown. He has a chance to have a huge performance against this Dolphins secondary, making him a great bet to score the end zone at 2-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.