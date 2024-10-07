One Bettor's Jayden Daniels NFL MVP Bet With Six-Figure Payout Getting Better by Week
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has a chance to become the second rookie in NFL history to win the NFL MVP award this season.
After opening the campaign with 250/1 odds at BetMGM, Daniels is all the way down to +1800 to win the award, and as low as +1100 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
One bettor wagered $500 on Daniels to win the MVP ahead of the 2024 season, and now that bet is looking like an absolute gem. If Daniels somehow wins the award, which is possible since he's fifth in the standings in the latest odds, the bettor would win $125,000.
An impressive dual-threat quarterback, Daniels has thrown for 1,135 yards while completing 77.1 percent of his passes this season. He has four passing scores, two interceptions and 300 rushing yards in five games. Daniels has added four scores on the ground while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
The bigger key to Daniels' chances of winning MVP may be the Commanders' record. Right now, Washington is shocking everyone in the NFL, sitting at 4-1 through the first five weeks of the 2024 season.
If the Commanders can keep up this pace and eventually win the NFC East, Daniels is going to have a real argument for turning a franchise around after it had the No. 2 pick in the draft (and took him) last season.
This bettor will likely be following the MVP race extremely closely over the next few weeks.
