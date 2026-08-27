Orioles vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

Two teams battling for a wild card spot are set to wrap up a three-game set on Thursday afternoon, as the Baltimore Orioles are a win away from a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Baltimore has scored 21 runs in this series, winning 13-1 on Tuesday night and 8-7 on Wednesday. Now, it is just 2.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League despite being three games under .500.

The Cardinals aren’t as fortunate, as they’re just two games under .500 but six games back of the final wild card spot in the NL. St. Louis is viewed as a long shot to make the playoffs, and it would need a really strong final month (and some help) to get into the postseason.

On Thursday, the Cardinals are rumored to have former first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe ready to make his MLB debut. Hjerpe has quickly risen the ranks in the minors this season, posting a 3.08 ERA in 14 starts.

He’ll take on Baltimore lefty Trevor Rogers (4.14 ERA), who has been lights out since June 1, leading the O’s to 10-4 record in his outings.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Thursday afternoon.

Orioles vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (+139)

Cardinals +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Orioles: -116

Cardinals: +108

Total

8 (Over -112/Under -108)

Orioles vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Trevor Rogers (9-8, 4.14 ERA)

St. Louis: Cooper Hjerpe (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Orioles vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, MASN, Cardinals.TV

Orioles record: 65-68

Cardinals record: 66-68

Orioles vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Trevor Rogers UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-145)

Rogers has been pretty dominant for the O’s since June 1, and he’s done a great job all year at avoiding free passes.

The left-hander ranks in the 82nd percentile in MLB in walk percentage, allowing just 36 walks in 132.2 innings of work. Rogers has walked less than two batters in 13 of his 24 starts this season, and he’s only walked two-plus batters in five of his outings since June 1.

The Cardinals don’t draw a ton of walks – they rank 22nd in MLB in walk rate – and Rogers has given up just four free passes in four starts this month. I think he’s worth a look on Thursday with the O’s chasing a playoff spot.

Orioles vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

On the whole, Rogers’ numbers are pretty standard this season, but he has a 2.57 ERA since June 1 and the Orioles have won over two-thirds of those outings.

The veteran lefty has improved his expected ERA to 3.86 in the process, and I think he has a slight edge over Hjerpe if the Cardinals rookie makes his MLB debut.

St. Louis is just 24th in bullpen ERA this season, which is concerning with a young pitcher getting the start, and the Cards have given up a ton of runs already in this series.

Baltimore has moved all the way to eighth in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season, and it may be a little undervalued with Rogers on the mound. The O’s have just two losses by more than one run with Rogers on the mound since June 1, and I think they’re in a great spot to complete the sweep this afternoon.

Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-116 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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