Orioles vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals are fighting to stay in the playoff picture in their respective leagues.

The O’s just took two of three from Tampa Bay after getting swept by the Yankees on their homestand, and the Cardinals got swept in Philadelphia to end their road trip.

Which team will fly higher in this battle of the birds?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Cardinals on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Orioles vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-193)

Cardinals -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Orioles +116

Cardinals -124

Total

8 (Over -118/Under -102)

Orioles vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.08 ERA)

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (5-11, 5.04 ERA)

Chris Bassitt has allowed five runs on 13 hits in 11 innings in two starts since returning from the injured list, yielding two runs to the Rays and three to the Yankees.

Matthew Liberatore has allowed five runs in 11.1 innings across his last two starts after getting tagged for five runs in five innings by the Rockies in his previous outing.

Orioles vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MASN, CARD

Orioles record: 63-68

Cardinals record: 66-66

Orioles vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso OVER 1.5 Bases (+119)

Pete Alonso is doing everything he can to keep the O’s alive in the playoff race. An 0-for-4 Sunday ended a 14-game hitting streak for the slugger. He went 26 for 54 (.481) with seven home runs and two doubles in that span.

I’ll happily take these plus odds for Alonso to stay hot against a struggling Cardinals squad.

Orioles vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

These two teams are fairly even right now, but the O’s have had to deal with tougher competition, and they just won a series against the Rays.

It’s a close call, but I think Bassitt has shown enough to give me confidence in him and the Orioles as road underdogs in St. Louis tonight.

Pick: Orioles +116

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