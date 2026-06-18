Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 18
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The Seattle Mariners host the Baltimore Orioles in the rubber match of their three-game set on Thursday afternoon.
The Mariners took the opener 3-1 but then lost 5-3 on Wednesday night. These teams split a four-game series last week in Baltimore.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Mariners on Thursday, June 18.
Orioles vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-175)
- Mariners -1.5 (+144)
Moneyline
- Orioles +123
- Mariners -149
Total
- 7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)
Orioles vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Orioles: Shane Baz (4-6, 4.06 ERA)
- Mariners: Bryan Woo (5-5, 4.28 ERA)
Shane Baz’s ERA jumped above 5.00 after allowing 10 ER in 10.1 innings to begin May. Since then, though, he’s allowed 10 ER in 37.2 IP (2.39 ERA) in his last six starts. He did not start in the four-game series against Seattle last week.
Bryan Woo has allowed 12 ER in 11.1 IP in his last two starts after throwing seven shutout innings against Arizona. That includes the O’s tagging him for seven runs on as many hits in five innings in his last outing.
Orioles vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 18
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, SEAM
- Orioles record: 35-40
- Mariners record: 38-37
Orioles vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shane Baz UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-121)
Shane Baz had over a strikeout per inning in his career entering this season, but he’s slowed that down in exchange for better overall numbers, especially as of late.
The right-hander is still capable of racking up the strikeouts, as shown by his nine-punchout start against his former team, but he has just four strikeouts in 10.2 innings in his last two starts.
Seattle is striking out at a sub-20% rate in the last 30 days, which is the third-lowest in the league.
Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are struggling recently, so it’s a bit surprising to see the Orioles as underdogs considering the pitching matchup.
Baltimore may only be 13-21 on the road this season, but it got a 5-3 win last night, and that has to regress to the mean at some point.
I’ll back Baz to keep rolling in Seattle this afternoon as road underdogs.
Pick: Orioles +123
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop