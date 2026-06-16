Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 16

The Seattle Mariners return home to face off against the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game set.

Cal Raleigh is expected to return for the Mariners after hitting five home runs in four rehab games.

The Mariners were in Baltimore last week, with each team winning two games of a four-game set. Seattle’s two losses were in the final two games, though, and then the M’s lost two of three in Washington.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Mariners on Tuesday, June 16.

Orioles vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-171)

Mariners -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Orioles +130

Mariners -157

Total

7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Orioles vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Brandon Young (5-1, 3.04 ERA)

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-4, 3.62 ERA)

Brandon Young has been strong all season long and especially good in his last four outings. He’s allowed a total of seven runs (five earned) on 21 hits in 26.2 IP (1.69 ERA). That includes seven shutout innings against Seattle last time out.

Logan Gilbert has allowed four runs in his last four starts after a seven-run outing against the Padres. The Orioles got one run on three hits in six innings against him last week.

Orioles vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, SEAM

Orioles record: 34-39

Mariners record: 37-36

Orioles vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Young UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-108)

Brandon Young has been stellar this season for the O’s. He’s allowed more than two runs in just four starts, three of which came in his first four outings of the year.

Since then, he’s gone UNDER 2.5 earned runs in five of six starts and held the Mariners to just two hits and two walks last week.

Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Brandon Young vs. Logan Gilbert is one of the sneaky good pitching matchups on Tuesday night. Young has allowed 5 ER in 26.2 IP (1.69 ERA) in his last four outings, and Gilbert has had four strong starts as well with 4 ER in 23 IP (1.57 ERA).

These two teams met up last week in Baltimore, and these starters combined to allow just one run in 13 innings in their two starts.

Baltimore is a team that has trended to the OVER this season, but this has an UNDER written all over it at T-Mobile Park tonight.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-117)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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