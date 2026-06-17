Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17

The Baltimore Orioles lost their third straight game in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners last night, scoring just one run against Logan Gilbert and the home squad.

The Mariners got a much-needed 3-1 win in their return home after losing four of the final five games on their road trip. Of course, that trip included splitting a four-game set against the O’s in Baltimore.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Mariners on Wednesday, June 17.

Orioles vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-193)

Mariners -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Orioles +109

Mariners -131

Total

7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Orioles vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-7, 4.30 ERA)

Mariners: George Kirby (5-6, 4.07 ERA)

Kyle Bradish has allowed five runs in four innings in each of his last two starts. That includes last time out against the Mariners when Seattle hit three homers off of the right-hander in Baltimore.

George Kirby has consistently allowed a few runs in each of his starts recently, but he’s coming off one of his best outings in Baltimore. He racked up 10 strikeouts, allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings last week.

Orioles vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, SEAM

Orioles record: 34-40

Mariners record: 38-36

Orioles vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Bradish OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-127)

The Mariners tagged Bradish for seven hits in four innings last week, and the righthander allowed nine hits in four innings in Toronto prior to that.

Bradish has allowed OVER 4.5 hits in nine of 14 starts this season, including five of six on the road. He has an opponents batting average of just .210 at home but .357 on the road, with 41 hits allowed in 27.2 innings (35 hits in 45.2 innings at home).

Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

It was a sweat-free UNDER for us last night, and I’m going right back to it tonight in Seattle.

It’s a slightly worse pitching matchup, but neither team has been particularly hot at the plate.

Baltimore has scored six runs in its last three games combined, and Seattle has seven runs in its last three contests.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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