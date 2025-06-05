Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 5
The Baltimore Orioles are showing some signs of life right now, winning five games in a row and eight of their last 10 heading into Thursday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners.
The O’s could finish off a sweep in this matchup, but they are set as road underdogs against Bryan Woo and the Mariners. Seattle has fallen to second in the AL West, winning just three of its last 10 games.
Luckily, it has Woo (2.82 ERA) on the mound with a chance to stop the bleeding against Zach Eflin (4.46 ERA) and the Orioles.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Orioles vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-166)
- Mariners -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +130
- Mariners: -155
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Orioles vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Zach Eflin (4-2, 4.46 ERA)
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.82 ERA)
Orioles vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 5
- Time: 3:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOT Sports NW, MASN2
- Orioles record: 24-36
- Mariners record: 32-28
Orioles vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryan Woo UNDER 0.5 Walks Allowed (+155)
So far this season, Woo ranks in the 98th percentile amongst Major League pitchers in walk percentage, so I’m willing to take a shot on him at +155 to not allow a walk in this start against Baltimore.
The Orioles are 26th in MLB in walks drawn this season, averaging 2.82 per game. Woo has allowed just nine walks in 11 starts in 2025, and he posted four outings in May without a walk allowed.
After allowing just 1.0 walk per nine innings last season, Woo is allowing just 1.2 this season.
Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Looking for a little first inning prop to play in this matchup?
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m betting on some runs being scored early:
Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo has been sold in the 2025 season, posting a 2.82 ERA across 11 starts. As a result, he and the Mariners are favored at home on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles and veteran starter Zach Eflin.
Eflin has an expected ERA of 3.44 this season, but he has struggled at times, allowing eight runs in a loss to the Washington Nationals and five runs in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. Eflin did spin seven innings of shutout ball in his last start.
However, for this game, I’m looking strictly at the first inning.
This season, the Mariners have hit a YRFI in 34 of their 60 games while the Orioles have done it in 30 of their 60 games.
When it comes to these starters, they have been YRFI machines.
In the first inning this season, Woo has allowed nine runs in 11 starts, posting a 7.36 ERA. Opponents are hitting a shocking .360 against him in the opening frame. After that? Well, Woo has a 3.00 ERA or better in every other inning – except the fourth inning (8.18).
Eflin has been very similar. The veteran right-hander has a 6.43 ERA in the opening frame, allowing five runs in seven innings of work. Opponents are hitting .250 with an .893 OPS against him in the first inning this season.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see either of these teams get on the board early on Thursday afternoon.
Pick: YRFI (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.