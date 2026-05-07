Orioles vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 7

The Baltimore Orioles got swept at Yankee Stadium to begin their road trip, but have now won their first two games against the Miami Marlins.

Meanwhile, the Fish have now lost four in a row and five of their last six contests to fall to 16-21 overall and 11-11 at home.

Can the Orioles complete the sweep in Miami?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Marlins on Thursday, May 7.

Orioles vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-202)

Marlins -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline

Orioles +104

Marlins -126

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Orioles vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Cade Povich (1-1, 4.41 ERA)

Marlins: Max Meyer (2-0, 2.68 ERA)

Cade Povich made his season debut a few weeks ago and was stellar against the Giants, throwing 6.2 innings of one-run ball against the Giants. However, he didn’t fare so well when he was recalled to start at Yankee Stadium last week, allowing five runs on seven hits, including two home runs, in four innings of work.

Max Meyer has found a groove for the Marlins. He’s allowed just one unearned run on five hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts across 12 innings in his last two starts. He struck out seven in as many innings while allowing just one hit to the Phillies last time out.

Orioles vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 7

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, MIAM

Orioles record: 17-20

Marlins record: 16-21

Orioles vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-117)

Pete Alonso kept things rolling on Wednesday night in Miami. He only had one hit, but it was a big one as his three-run home run cashed our OVER 1.5 HRR bet, and I’m going back to that tonight.

The first baseman is 9 for 25 during a seven-game hitting streak since seeing his average drop to .195. Going back to April 12, he’s 22 for 84 (.262 average, .945 OPS) since hitting a season-low .167.

Alonso has now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in eight of his last nine games and 13 of his last 19. He’s also 2 for 4 with a home run against Meyer in five plate appearances.

Orioles vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

I’m tempted to take the Marlins due to the pitching matchup, but the Orioles already beat up on Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez this series. Meyer has been fantastic this season, but I can’t rely on Miami’s offense right now.

Povich has been a solid enough starter in his career to trust as a road underdog given the Orioles’ offensive turnaround in the first two games of the series, putting up 9 and 7 runs.

Pick: Orioles +104

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