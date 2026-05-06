Orioles vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

The Baltimore Orioles got back on track with a 9-7 win in their series opener against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

The O’s had lost five straight games, including four at Yankee Stadium, while the Fish have now lost three in a row and four of their last five.

Both teams are still a bit under .500, though, at 16-20.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Marlins on Wednesday, May 6.

Orioles vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-186)

Marlins -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Orioles +113

Marlins -136

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Orioles vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Brandon Young (2-1, 6.14 ERA)

Marlins: Eury Perez (2-3, 4.46 ERA)

Brandon Young has bounced between Triple-A and the majors this season. He went 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in three minor-league starts, but has allowed 13 runs (7 earned) in 9.2 innings across his last two major-league outings since being recalled. He made one start against Miami last season, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings on July 13.

Eury Perez has been up and down this season for Miami. He hasn’t allowed more than four runs in a start, but has also done that four times (granted, two times there were unearned runs involved). He outdueled Young in that July 13 game last year, throwing seven shutout innings with three hits, no walks, and six strikeouts in an 11-1 win.

Orioles vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, MIAM

Orioles record: 16-20

Marlins record: 16-20

Orioles vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-125)

It’s taken Pete Alonso some time to get acclimated to his new club, but it appears that he’s getting back to his normal self for the Orioles. He’s currently riding a modest six-game hitting streak, going 8 for 20 with two home runs and four doubles in that span. The slugger has also scored nine runs and driven in five in the last six games.

Alonso has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in seven of his last eight games and 12 of his last 18. He’s also 3 for 4 against Perez in his career with a home run.

Orioles vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

These teams have a few things in common so far this season. Not only do they have the exact same record, but they’ve both been profitable when betting the OVER as well.

The OVER is 25-11 in Baltimore’s 36 games, and 21-13 for the Marlins.

Young has struggled at the major-league level this season, and Perez is good to give up a few runs as well. On top of that, Baltimore’s bullpen has a 4.86 ERA with the Marlins a bit better at 3.42.

Still, this total seems a run or so too low tonight in Miami.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-115)

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