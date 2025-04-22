Orioles vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 22
The Baltimore Orioles are off to a slow start in the 2025 season, and they’re facing an uphill battle on Tuesday with Dean Kremer (6.41 ERA) on the mound against the Washington Nationals.
Washington is also under .500 to open the season, but lefty Mitchell Parker (1.85 ERA) gets the ball in this game as he looks to pick up his third win of the 2025 season.
Both of these teams are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, but the O’s are the squad that’s falling short of expectations at this point in the campaign.
Can they turn things around as road favorites on Tuesday?
Here’s a look at the betting odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s showdown.
Orioles vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles -1.5 (+114)
- Nationals +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Orioles: -135
- Nationals: +114
Total
- 9 (Over -112/Under -108)
Orioles vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (2-2, 6.41 ERA)
- Washington: Mitchell Parker (2-1, 1.85 ERA)
Orioles vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 22
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN and MASN2
- Orioles record: 9-12
- Nationals record: 9-13
Orioles vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why James Wood is worth a look on Tuesday:
Washington Nationals rising star James Wood already has seven home runs in the 2025 season, and he has a solid matchup on Tuesday night at home against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer.
Kremer, who has a 6.41 ERA this season, has already allowed five homers in four starts. Not only that, but he’s been knocked around in general, giving up 25 hits across just 19.2 innings of work.
That sets up well for the Nationals offense and Wood, who has been a homer machine this season. Wood already has gone deep four times against right-handed pitching despite a .204 batting average.
Overall, he has an OPS of .861 in the 2025 season. In a favorable matchup, he’s worth a shot at this price tonight.
Orioles vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Washington is 3-1 when Parker is on the mound this season (6-12 when anyone else starts), and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in every start this season.
That gives Washington a major advantage against Kremer, who is really struggling to get anyone out this season, allowing 25 hits in just 19.2 innings of work. On top of that, the O’s have gone just 2-2 in his starts, and they scored nine runs in each of the two games that they actually won.
Kremer ranks in just the 33rd percentile in expected ERA and the 12th percentile in pitching run value.
While the O’s have been a much better team offensively than the Nationals this season, I’m not sold on them teeing off on Parker. I’ll back the Nats as home underdogs, especially since they are 5-4 at home and 4-9 on the road this season.
Pick: Nationals Moneyline (+114 at DraftKings)
