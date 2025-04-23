Orioles vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 23
The Baltimore Orioles followed up Sunday’s 24-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds with a 7-0 shutout loss against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
It’s been tough sledding for Baltimore this season, but it is favored in the latest odds to beat the Nationals on Wednesday.
Rookie Tomoyuki Sugano has been one of Baltimore’s best pitchers this season, and he’ll get the ball in this one. Washington counters with Trevor Williams, who has a 5.95 ERA through four appearances in the 2025 season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, player to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this interleague clash.
Orioles vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles -1.5 (+114)
- Nationals +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Orioles: -142
- Nationals: +120
Total
- 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Orioles vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1, 3.43 ERA)
- Washington: Trevor Williams (1-2, 5.95 ERA)
Orioles vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 23
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, MASN2
- Orioles record: 9-13
- Nationals record: 10-13
Orioles vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Henderson is a great bet tonight:
It’s been a tough season for Henderson, who is hitting just .213 with two homers, but he has a chance to get back on track against Trevor Williams, who allowed a National League-high 34 home runs in his last full season in 2023.
This season, Williams has a 5.95 ERA and has given up one home in each of his last three starts.
So, can Henderson step up and go deep tonight?
I think he can, as he’s hit much better against right-handed pitching than lefties in the 2025 season. In fact, Henderson owns an impressive .308/.342/.615 slash line against righties while he’s hitting just 0.46 against lefties.
In addition to getting a favorable matchup against Williams, Henderson is facing a Nationals bullpen that has given up nine homers this season and posted an MLB-worst 7.09 ERA.
Orioles vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
While the Orioles have not been good this season, I’m going to trust them to pick up a win on Wednesday night.
Sugano’s underlying numbers aren’t awesome – he has a Fielding Independent Pitching of 5.60 – but the Orioles have won three of his four starts. In addition to that, the rookie has not allowed more than three runs in a single outing this season.
That’s at least kept the Orioles in some games, although Baltimore’s bullpen (4.55 ERA) has struggled in 2025.
On the Nationals side, I can’t back Williams, who pitched sparingly last season and allowed the most homers in the NL in the 2023 season. The righty has led Washington to three losses in his four starts, allowing 13 runs and 26 hits in just 19.2 innings of work.
Even though Washington dominated with Mitchell Parker on the mound on Tuesday, this is a much worse matchup on Wednesday. I’ll back the O’s to right the ship tonight.
Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
