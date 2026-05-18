Orioles vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 18

An AL East battle opens up the 14-game MLB slate on Monday, May 18, as the Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles with two intriguing left-handed starters on the mound.

Tampa Bay is in first place in the AL East, holding a three-game lead over the New York Yankees, and it’s favored to win Monday’s matchup with Shane McClanahan making his ninth start of the season.

A former All-Star, McClanahan has returned from injury in the 2026 season and has been lights out over his last four starts, allowing just 11 hits without giving up a single run. The Rays are 6-2 when he’s on the mound, and they’re hoping to build on that record at home.

Meanwhile, the O’s will counter with Trevor Rogers (5.77 ERA), who is off to a slow start in 2026 after posting a sub-2.00 ERA in the 2025 season. Can Rogers keep the O’s in this game on the road?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this divisional matchup on Monday night.

Orioles vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-168)

Rays -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Orioles: +124

Rays: -150

Total

7.5 (Over -111/Under -108)

Orioles vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Trevor Rogers (2-4, 5.77 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.27 ERA)

Orioles vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Rays.TV

Orioles record: 21-26

Rays record: 30-15

Orioles vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Shane McClanahan UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-148)

This season, McClanahan has given up just 24 hits in 39.2 innings of work, posting a 0.98 WHIP in the process. The star left-hander has given up five or more hits in just two of his eight outings, and he’s allowed three or fewer hits in the other six.

So, I think he’s a steal at this line on Monday night.

The Rays lefty hasn’t pitched deep into many games – he only has one start where he completed six innings – and Tampa Bay has kept his pitch count to 90 or less in all eight of his outings.

So, there won’t be a ton of time for a struggling Baltimore offense (24th in batting average) to pick up hits against the former All-Star. McClanahan has given up just 11 hits in four home starts in 2026, making him one of the top pitchers to bet on tonight.

Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why Tampa Bay should be leading early in this AL East battle:

The Tampa Bay Rays are in first place in the AL East, and they’ve been elite at home in the 2026 season, winning 16 of their 21 games.

So, I’m eyeing them as home favorites on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles, who sit 10 games behind them in the standings. Baltimore is five games under .500, and it may have the lesser of the two starters on the mound on Monday.

Trevor Rogers (5.77 ERA) has not found the same form he had in 2025 when he posted a sub-2.00 ERA in 18 starts, and the O’s are just 3-4 in his seven starts in 2026. Rogers has allowed at least three runs in four straight starts, ranking in the 45th percentile in expected ERA this season.

Meanwhile, Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan has been lights out as of late, allowing just 11 hits and no runs over his last four starts. The Rays are now 6-2 when he’s on the mound, even though the lefty hasn’t worked deep into many ball games.

So, I’m eyeing Tampa in the first five innings when both of these starters should still be on the hill. McClanahan has a 2.27 ERA and an expected ERA in the 72nd percentile this season. Plus, Tampa Bay ranks third in MLB in batting average, 10th in OPS and 13th in runs scored.

The O’s are just 24th, 18th and 14th in those respective categories.

Pick: Rays First 5 Innings Moneyline (-154 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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