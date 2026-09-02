Orioles vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

A solid 10-game stretch from the Baltimore Orioles has them within striking distance of a wild card spot in the American League, and they’re looking to improve their chances on Wednesday afternoon in their series finale with the Colorado Rockies.

These teams split the first two games of this three-game set, both of which were very low-scoring affairs at Coors Field.

Now, oddsmakers have the total in Wednesday’s matchup all the way up at 11, as right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (5.23 ERA) takes on his former team (Baltimore) for the first time in 2026.

He’ll go up against Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers, who was tagged for six runs in his last outing, ending a long stretch of games with three or fewer runs allowed. Still, Rogers has a 3.03 ERA over his last 15 starts, leading the O’s to a 10-5 record during that span.

Oddsmakers have set Baltimore as a road favorite on Wednesday, but can it get the bats going after scoring just four runs in the first two games of this series?

I have a player prop to bet and my game prediction for this interleague clash on Sept. 2.

Orioles vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (-107)

Rockies +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Orioles: -167

Rockies: +138

Total

11 (Over -120/Under +100)

Orioles vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Trevor Rogers (9-9, 4.38 ERA)

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano (12-8, 5.23 ERA)

Orioles vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN/Rockies.TV

Orioles record: 69-70

Rockies record: 53-86

Orioles vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+240)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why Alonso is worth a look against this Rockies staff:

Baltimore Orioles star Pete Alonso has 32 home runs in the 2026 season and has proven to be one of the better acquisitions of the offseason. Baltimore is fighting for a wild card spot in the American League heading into this matchup with the Colorado Rockies, who have one of the worst pitching staffs in MLB.

Former Oriole Tomoyuki Sugano – who allowed the most home runs in the American League last season – is on the bump for Colorado in this matchup, and he’s given up 27 home runs in 24 appearances in 2026.

Pitching at the hitter-friendly Coors Field certainly isn’t beneficial to Sugano, and he gave up six home runs in five starts last month.

Alonso has been great against right-handed pitching, hitting .274 with 24 of his 32 home runs. On top of that, the star first baseman has homered nine times in his last 26 games, posting a .347 batting average and an OPS well over 1.000 during that stretch.

Even at this shorter price (+240), I think he’s worth a look in Wednesday’s series finale.

Orioles vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

Rogers struggled in his last start against St. Louis, but he’s still been terrific since June 1, leading Baltimore to 10 wins while lowering his expected ERA to 3.87.

There’s no doubt that he has the advantage over Sugano, who sits in the first percentile in expected ERA (6.94) and expected batting average against (.314) this season. The Rockies have found a way to win 14 of Sugano’s starts, but he’s given up five or more runs in three straight outings.

This could be a perfect bounce-back spot for the Baltimore offense, and some of the hitters on the team have experience playing with Sugano last season.

Not only that, but the Rockies are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 11 games under .500 at home in 2026.

I expect them to struggle against Rogers, who still has allowed three or fewer runs in 13 of his last 15 appearances.

Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-167 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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