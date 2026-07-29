Orioles vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The Detroit Tigers evened their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, scoring 14 runs in a 14-0 win.

Now, they turn to ace Tarik Skubal (2.70 ERA) on Wednesday afternoon with a chance to win this series.

Both the Tigers and Orioles are under .500 and chasing a wild card spot in the American League, but the Tigers have a positive run differential (plus-39) and are over .500 at home. So, can they steal this series finale with Skubal on the mound?

The O’s are hoping that lefty Trevor Rogers (4.17 ERA) can lead them to a victory, but he has not found his form from 2025 when he posted a sub-2.00 ERA and was a candidate to win the AL Cy Young.

This season, Rogers has led the O’s to a 9-10 record in his 19 appearances, though he has turned things around in July, posting a 1.48 ERA across four outings.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Wednesday.

Orioles vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-166)

Tigers -1.5 (+137)

Moneyline

Orioles: +136

Tigers: -164

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Orioles vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Trevor Rogers (6-7, 4.17 ERA)

Detroit: Tarik Skubal (7-5, 2.70 ERA)

Orioles vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Tigers.TV

Orioles record: 52-56

Tigers record: 51-57

Orioles vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tarik Skubal OVER 3.5 Hits Allowed (-162)

The Orioles have struggled a bit against left-handed pitching this season, ranking 21st in MLB in batting average, but I think this line is a little too low for Skubal.

The reigning AL Cy Young award winner has pitched deep into his last two starts (seven or more innings in each), and he’s allowed four or more hits in seven of his eight outings since coming off the injured list.

Overall, Skubal has given up at least four hits in 12 of his 15 outings in 2026.

The Orioles are ninth in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and third in expected weighted on-base average this season. That’s a sign that they’re an above-average offense, and I think they’ll be able to get to Skubal a bit, especially if he pitches deep into this game.

Orioles vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

If Skubal is on the mound, there’s a really good chance that the Tigers are going to win the game.

Detroit is 9-6 in Skubal’s 15 starts this season, and they went 21-10 in both 2025 and 2024 when the star lefty was on the mound. So, Detroit is winning about two-thirds of the games that the Cy Young award winner pitches.

Meanwhile, the O’s are still under .500 with Rogers on the bump, and he ranks in just the 47th percentile in expected ERA in 2026. For comparison, Skubal ranks in the 90th percentile in expected ERA even though he hasn’t been as dominant as he was in 2025.

The Tigers dominated Game 2 of this series, and they remain an over .500 team at home (Baltimore is six games under .500 on the road).

I’ll take a shot on Detroit to win this series finale.

Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-164 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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