Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 94 (Picks for Reds-Marlins, Capitals-Maple Leafs, and More)

The road to betting $100 every day for a year continues, and we have a chance tonight to do something we haven't done since Day 10: return to a profit.

After a few winning days in a row, we are now down less than $100, meaning a 3-0 sweep tonight would bring my record back to the green for the first time since January. With that being said, I don't want to get ahead of myself. Let's focus on having another profitable night.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-1 (+$45.30)

Year-to-Date: 173-185-1 (-$78.09)

Best Bets Today for April 8

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

$20: White Sox +140 vs. Orioles

$40: Marlins -130 vs. Reds

$40: Capitals -145 vs. Maple Leafs

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 94



$20: White Sox +140

$40: Marlins -130

$40: Capitals -145



Yesterday: 3-1 (+$45.30)

YTD: 173-185-1 (-$78.09) pic.twitter.com/zhxSbLrrAN — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) April 8, 2026

Orioles vs. White Sox Prediction

I don't think the White Sox deserve to be this big of a home underdog this afternoon. Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, and I'm high on the young pitcher. He's coming off a performance where he allowed just one earned run while striking out seven batters across six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kyle Bradish for the Orioles has gotten off to a rough start this season. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA. That's not good enough for me to think Baltimore is a deserving road favorite.

Pick: $20 on White Sox +140

Reds vs. Marlins Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds' offense has been the worst in baseball through the first two weeks, ranking dead last in the Majors in wRC+ while batting just .204. The Marlins, on the other hand, have been red-hot, ranking 10th in wRC+ with a batting average of .253 and an OPS of .729.

The pitching matchup is largely a wash between Brady Singer and Eury Perez. Give me the Marlins as home favorites tonight.

Pick: Marlins -130

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Prediction

As a Maple Leafs fan, this NHL season can't end soon enough. Toronto is at the bottom of the NHL in nearly every metric dating back to the Olympic break in February. Things have gone from bad to worse, and I don't think they're in a good spot against the Washington Capitals, who are still fighting for a playoff spot.

Pick: Capitals -145

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