Otto Virtanen vs. Ben Shelton Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

American Ben Shelton had a disappointing showing at the 2026 French Open, getting upset in the second round, but he’s in the mix to win at Wimbledon in 2026 as the No. 4 ranked player.

Shelton made the quarterfinals at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025, and he had a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open earlier this year.

In the first round, Shelton will take on Otto Virtanen, who is making his second appearance at Wimbledon and his first appearance at a Grand Slam since the 2025 Australian Open.

Shelton is heavily favored to win this match, but bettors may want to target something other than his moneyline on Tuesday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon and my prediction for this first-round match.

Otto Virtanen vs. Ben Shelton Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Otto Virtanen: +303

Ben Shelton: -421

Total

41.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Otto Virtanen vs. Ben Shelton How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 7:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Otto Virtanen vs. Ben Shelton History and Performance at Wimbledon

Otto Virtanen

This is just the second appearance at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for Virtanen in his career. He was knocked out in the second round in 2024, and he has only gotten out of the first round twice in his career at Grand Slams (2024 Wimbledon and 2024 U.S. Open).

Ben Shelton

Shelton made a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon in 2025, and he made the fourth round in 2024.

After losing in the second round at Roland Garros earlier this year, Shelton is looking to get back on track. The American has three quarterfinal appearances or better at Grand Slams since the 2025 Australian Open.

Otto Virtanen vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Pick

Virtanen and Shelton have never matched up before, but the American has a lot more success at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and in Grand Slams in general.

Shelton made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2025, and he’s 6-1 on grass this year, including an 18-12 mark all time.

Virtanen did not appear at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025, and he was a second-round exit in 2024.

I’m going to take Shelton to cover the set spread at 1.5, meaning he needs to win this match 3-0 or 3-1.

After a down showing at Roland Garros, I’ll back Shelton to build on his strong showing from last year’s Wimbledon.

Pick: Shelton Set Spread -1.5 (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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