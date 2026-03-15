Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 15

Two teams on losing streaks face off on Sunday afternoon, as the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to snap a four-game skid against the tanking Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee is 2-8 in its last 10 games, destroying the team’s chances at making a real push for a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference. Yet, oddsmakers have set the Bucks as sizable favorites at home on Sunday afternoon.

That’s because the Pacers have a ton of players on their injury report, including Pascal Siakam (doubtful). Indy has dropped 12 games in a row and is one of the worst road teams in the league, going 5-28 in 33 games.

This is a game the Bucks have to win if they want to stay alive for a play-in spot, but they’ve listed three key veterans – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner and Bobby Portis – as questionable for the second game of a back-to-back.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this divisional battle on Sunday.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +7.5 (-118)

Bucks -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Pacers: +210

Bucks: -258

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pacers vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pacers record: 15-52

Bucks record: 27-39

Pacers vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Pascal Siakam – doubtful

Johnny Furphy – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Quenton Jackson – questionable

T.J. McConnell – questionable

Andrew Nembhard – questionable

Aaron Nesmith – questionable

Taelon Peter – questionable

Ben Sheppard – questionable

Jalen Slawson – questionable

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Obi Toppin – questionable

Ivica Zubac – questionable

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable

Ousmane Dieng – questionable

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

Bobby Portis – questionable

Myles Turner – questionable

Cormac Ryan – available

Pacers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Ryan Rollins 6+ Assists (-167)

In today’s best NBA prop bets column , I broke down why Rollins is worth a look as a passer:

Since March 1, Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins is averaging 6.9 assists per game for the Bucks, and he’s thrived with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup.

Milwaukee needs Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, who have lost 12 in a row, so I’d expect Rollins and Giannis (listed as questionable) to both have big roles in this matchup.

Rollins has seven or more dimes in six of his eight games this month, and he’s averaging 5.6 assists per game in the 2025-26 season. Against the Pacers, Rollins has finished with seven, four and four assists in three games.

I think he’s worth a look at this number given how big his role has been in the offense as the season has gone along. Rollins is averaging over 10 potential assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

The Bucks have done a solid job this season against teams that are under .500 (14-9) when you consider the fact that they’re just 13-30 against teams that are .500 or better.

On Sunday – even with Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable – I think they’re a must-bet against the Indiana Pacers, who have dropped 12 games in a row.

Indiana has a net rating of -14.9 over its last 10 games (28th in the NBA), and it’s listed a ton of players on the injury report, including Pascal Siakam (doubtful). When Siakam sits this season, the Pacers are just 1-11.

The Bucks have been awful recently, posting the worst net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games thanks to a few huge blowout losses. But, they appear to still be trying to make the play-in tournament in the East, and they need this game at home.

Indy is just 5-28 straight up on the road, 11-19 against the spread as a road underdog and has the worst road offensive rating in the NBA.

Pick: Bucks -7.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.