Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 4
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have made their first-round series with the Indiana Pacers interesting, picking up a resounding win at home on Friday in Game 3.
Now, the Bucks are looking to even the series in Game 4, and oddsmakers have them favored to do so. DraftKings has set the Bucks as 4.5-point favorites in Game 4.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are trying to build on a strong record against the spread as road underdogs from the regular season, and potentially pull off the upset to take a 3-1 series lead.
Pascal Siakam has been awesome for the Pacers in this series, but he didn’t have much help from the rest of the roster in Game 3. Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Andrew Nembhard combined for just 26 points – Siakam had 28 – in Game 3.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Game 4.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +4.5 (-110)
- Bucks -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +160
- Bucks: -192
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 27
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Pacers lead 2-1
Pacers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – questionable
Bucks Injury Report
- Tyler Smith – questionable
Pacers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Pascal Siakam has been a terror for the Bucks to deal with in this series, scoring 25, 24 and 28 points in the first three meetings between these teams.
In fact, Siakam has at least 20 points in every game against the Bucks (including four regular season matchups) this season.
So, this prop is a pretty solid number to get him at in Game 4. The Pacers have run a ton of their offense through Siakam, as he’s taken at least 15 shots in every game in this series while shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Even though Indiana had just 101 points in Game 3, Siakam still had his best scoring game of the series with 28 points. He’s a must-bet at this number in Game 4.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bobby Portis OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in today’s NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Bobby Portis is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday:
Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis had a huge Game 2 against Indiana, scoring 28 points, and he followed that up with 10 points in 32 minutes in Game 3.
Even though he’s coming off the bench, Portis is playing a major role for the Bucks, attempting 13 shots in his last game and 19 in Game 2.
Even though he fell short of this line in Game 3, Portis is a solid target in this market if his usage stays the same. During the regular season, he averaged 13.9 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.
He also closed the regular season strong, scoring 14 or more points in all three of his games after his 25-game suspension was lifted. I’ll back him to have a big showing in Game 4.
Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
While the Bucks did win Game 3 in convincing fashion, they also had a 37-point game from Gary Trent Jr.
After averaging 11.1 points per game in the regular season, Trent went off on Friday, hitting 9-of-12 shots from beyond the arc. If he does that again, the Pacers will just have to tip a cap to him, but I don’t see that happening.
Giannis was his usual self (another 37 points), but in Games 1 and 2 that wasn’t enough to beat this Pacers team. With Damian Lillard struggling after missing time due to a blood clot, the Bucks are still a volatile team on the offensive end entering Game 4.
This season, the Pacers are 12-10 against the spread as road underdogs, and for as good as Trent played in Game 3, three of the Indiana starters did not show up. Haliburton, Turner and Nembhard all have to play better for Indiana to win this series, and I’d be shocked to see them all struggle from the floor again in Game 4.
Milwaukee looked completely outclassed in the first two games in Indiana, and I still think the Pacers have the inside track to win this series. I’ll take the points on Sunday night with the Bucks favored by more than one possession.
Pick: Pacers +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
