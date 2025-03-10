Pacers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
The Indiana Pacers have lost back-to-back games, and they’re in danger of falling out of the No. 5 seed in the East entering Monday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls.
Indiana is less than two games back of the No. 4 seed and less than two games ahead of the Detroit Pistons (who hold the No. 6 seed) entering Monday’s contest.
Chicago, on the other hand, has widened its lead for the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference as it has won two games in a row, including a huge comeback win over the Miami Heat on Saturday.
Even though the Bulls likely want to end up in the lottery in the 2025 NBA Draft, they appear to be in a great spot to at least make the play-in tournament in the East.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to be on in the prop market and my prediction on Monday night.
Pacers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers -6 (-112)
- Bulls +6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -238
- Bulls: +195
Total
- 242.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Bally Sports Indiana
- Pacers record: 35-27
- Bulls record: 26-38
Pacers vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – probable
- Enrique Freeman – probable
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – probable
- TJ McConnell – questionable
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – doubtful
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Nikola Vucevic – questionable
- Coby White – probable
- Patrick Williams – questionable
Pacers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Haliburton is a solid target on Monday night:
This is a great matchup for Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (listed as questionable tonight) on Monday.
The Pacers are taking on the Chicago Bulls, who have been one of the worst defenses in the NBA this season and rank 28th in the league in opponent assists per game (29.0).
Earlier this month, Haliburton picked up 12 dimes against the Bulls, and he’s averaging 12.5 assists per game over his last six contests, picking up at least 10 dimes in each of those games.
Overall, Haliburton has 12, 13 and eight assists in his three matchups against Chicago. If he can play, Hali is a must bet at this number tonight.
Pacers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Pacers won the first three meetings between these teams all by nine or more points, but Indiana has struggled as a road favorite this season, covering in just five of 16 matchups.
With Haliburton and McConnell listed as questionable, I am a little worried about this Indiana offense against a Chicago team that plays at one of the fastest paces in the NBA.
The Bulls have picked up some solid wins as of late, erasing a double-digit deficit to beat the Miami Heat on Saturday night.
Chicago is also .500 against the spread as a home underdog this season. While that’s not a great mark, the Bulls have been much better in that spot than Indiana on the road. After back-to-back losses to a fast-paced Hawks team, the Pacers may have trouble covering the number in this matchup – especially if Haliburton ends up sitting out.
The Bulls have played a lot better than their record suggests recently, as they’re 15th in the league in net rating over their last 10 matchups despite winning just four of those games.
I’ll take the points in this divisional matchup.
Pick: Bulls +6 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.