Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 12
The two teams with the longest winning streaks in the Eastern Conference will go head-to-head on Sunday evening in Cleveland.
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA and have won 12 consecutive games heading into Sunday’s matchup with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
After a slow start to the season, the Pacers have won five games in a row and currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, just half a game back of the No. 4 seed. At 21-18, Indiana is starting to work itself out of the glut of .500 teams in the East.
Oddsmakers are giving the Cavs a massive edge in this game as nine-point favorites, but the Pacers have rebounded after a brutal start on the road, winning eight of their last nine games away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse (the only loss was to Boston).
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s divisional battle in Cleveland.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +9 (-112)
- Cavs -9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +330
- Cavs: -425
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pacers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 12
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV):
- Pacers record: 21-18
- Cavs record: 33-4
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – out
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- James Wiseman – out
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Ty Jerome – doubtful
- Luke Travers – out
- JT Thor – out
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 26.5 Points and Assists (-105)
Even though he’s struggled on the road overall this season, Hali could be in line for a big game on Sunday, which I detailed in a prop play in today’s NBA Best Bets column:
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has put up worse numbers on the road this season – by a significant margin – but he’s started to turn the tide as of late. Here’s a look at Hali’s last five road games:
- @ Brooklyn: 23 points, 8 assists, 5-of-12 FG, 4-for-7 3P
- @ Miami: 33 points, 15 assists, 13-of-21 FG, 6-for-13 3P
- @ Boston: 31 points, 7 assists, 11-of-19 FG, 1-for-6 3P
- @ Boston: 19 points, 9 assists, 6-of-13 FG, 3-for-8 3P
- @ Golden State: 16 points, 12 assists, 6-of-11 FG, 2-for-7 3P
Haliburton has cleared 26.5 points and assists in all of those games, and he’s blown past this number in seven of his last eight games and eight of his last 10 overall.
This is a tough matchup against the East’s No. 1 seed in Cleveland, but the Cavs have slipped to 11th in defensive rating. Don’t be shocked if Haliburton continues his hot stretch on Sunday.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Darius Garland OVER 6.5 Assists (-125)
Darius Garland is having an All-Star caliber season for the Cavs, putting up 21.0 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting a career-high 43.3 percent from 3-point range.
Garland is a solid prop target as a passer in this matchup, as he’s picked up at least seven dimes in seven of his last eight games, averaging 8.0 assists per game over that stretch. Indiana comes into this matchup allowing 26.1 opponent assists per game – good for 14th in the NBA.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
As I mentioned, the Pacers have won eight of their last nine road games, and they’ve improved to 8-6 against the spread as road underdogs in the process.
Now, I don’t want to take away from what the Cavs have done to start this season, but they aren’t perfect against the spread at home, going 14-7 against the spread as a home favorite. That’s still one of the best marks in the NBA, but there is a world where the Pacers can keep this game close.
Haliburton’s play will be key for Indiana, as it needs to score at a high level to keep up with the No. 1 offense in the NBA.
As good as the Cavs have been, this 12-game winning streak nearly came to an end against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Plus, the Cavs failed to cover as a home favorite last Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets (they won by 10 as 15.5-point favorites).
I think Indiana can keep this game within nine points. As a road underdog this season, the Pacers have posted an average scoring margin of just -2.1 points per game in 14 games.
Pick: Pacers +9 (-112)
