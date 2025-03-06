Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 6
For just the second time this season, the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks face off on Thursday night.
Indiana won the first matchup between these teams by five points, and it is a three-point road favorite in the latest odds on Thursday.
The Hawks (No. 9 in the Eastern Conference) have struggled since Jalen Johnson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury, but they are just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed in the East. Meanwhile, Indiana is fighting with the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 4 seed.
After Wednesday’s action, the Pacers are 0.5 games behind the Bucks, who have won four games in a row.
Can Indiana cover the spread as a road favorite to narrow that gap on Thursday?
Let’s break down the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Pacers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers -3 (-112)
- Hawks +3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -155
- Hawks: +130
Total
- 246 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pacers vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pacers record: 35-25
- Hawks record: 28-34
Pacers vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Quenton Jackson – doubtful
- Enrique Freeman – doubtful
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – questionable
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – probable
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Vit Krejci – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
Pacers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Aaron Nesmith OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-125)
This season, Aaron Nesmith is averaging just 3.8 rebounds per game, but he’s cleared 4.5 boards in six of his last seven matchups for the Pacers.
This should be a fast-paced game (both teams are in the top 10 in pace), and the Hawks are 17th in opponent rebounds per game. Don’t be shocked if Nesmith continues to hit the glass at a high level on Thursday.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER 11.5 Assists (+105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points, why Trae Young could have a big game on Thursday night:
Earlier this season, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dropped a smooth 17 assists against the Indiana Pacers, and I’m buying him in that prop market again on Thursday.
Young is averaging 11.5 assists per game this season, clearing 11.5 dimes in nine of his last 14 games since Feb. 1, posting 11.9 assists per game during that stretch. The Pacers are 15th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but Young is arguably the best passer in the league right now.
The Hawks star has a huge floor in this prop, as he’s averaging 20.9 potential assists per game.
Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
These are two of the best OVER teams in the NBA – the Hawks have hit the OVER in 37 of their 62 games – and they combined for a whopping 259 points in their first meeting this season.
On top of that, both of these teams are in the top 10 in the NBA in pace, with Atlanta ranking No. 1 in pace over its last 10 games.
This game should turn into a track meet, and even with Tyrese Haliburton questionable, I think Indiana’s offense should have a field day against a Hawks team that is 27th in the league in opponent points per game.
The OVER is 16-13 in Indiana’s home games and 18-14 in Atlanta’s road games this season.
Pick: OVER 246 (-112 at DraftKings)
