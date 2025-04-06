Pacers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
The Denver Nuggets are clinging to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and aiming to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday when they take on the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana won’t have star forward Pascal Siakam in this game, but the Pacers are rolling as of late, winning eight of their last 10 and three straight games to keep them in play for the No. 3 seed in the East.
Denver is hoping to get Jamal Murray (questionable) back in this game, as he’s missed the team’s last four contests and Denver has gone just 1-3. Oddsmakers have set the Nuggets as favorites at home, but they’ve struggled against the spread in that spot this season.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Pacers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +6.5 (-112)
- Nuggets -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +210
- Nuggets: -258
Total
- 241 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pacers vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Altitude
- Pacers record: 46-31
- Nuggets record: 47-31
Pacers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Pascal Siakam – out
- Quenton Jackson – doubtful
- Ben Sheppard – doubtful
Nuggets Injury Report
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Jamal Murray – questionable
Pacers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Haliburton is a solid prop target against Denver:
I’m buying Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton against the Denver Nuggets, as Denver ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.0).
This season, Haliburton is averaging 9.2 assists per game, but he’s picked up 11 or more dimes in 11 of his 18 games since the All-Star break, averaging 11.2 dimes per game over that stretch.
On top of that, Haliburton is averaging 17.1 potential assists per game over his last 15 contests, nearly two potential assists more than his season average. The Pacers guard also had 15 dimes in his lone meeting with the Nuggets in the 2024-25 season.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 29.5 Points (-120)
Bettors are going to want to wait and see if Jamal Murray suits up on Sunday, but Nikola Jokic may be worth a bet in his points prop regardless in this matchup.
Indiana is 25th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game, and Jokic has been on a scoring rampage as of late, hitting 30 or more points in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 35.2 per night.
He did score just 18 points on 14 shots in his first meeting with Indiana, but if Murray sits, Jokic could be forced to score a ton to just keep Denver in this game.
Pacers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
The Nuggets have not played well as of late, losing three straight games while posting the No. 17 net rating in the NBA over their last 10 contests.
Denver has struggled against teams over .500 all season long, going just 14-20 straight up against them.
Indiana falls into that category, and even with Siakam out, I think the Pacers are a dangerous opponent. Indiana loves to push the pace, and it could lean more on defensive and athleticism in its rotations with Siakam sidelined.
Not only that, but the Pacers are sixth in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games and have moved to 11-9 against the spread as road underdogs.
Denver, on the other hand, is just 15-18-1 against the spread when favored at home. If Murray sits, the Nuggets are an easy fade for me tonight.
Pick: Pacers +6.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
