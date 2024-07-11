Packers Are Most Popular Underdog in Week 1 of 2024 NFL Season
The NFL season is still a few months away but odds have already been released for the 2024 campaign, most notably you can already bet on Week 1 games.
As a result, bettors are flocking to the sportsbooks to place their bets as early as they can in hopes of getting the best odds possible. Everyone loves to bet an underdog, and according to John Ewing, the Green Bay Packers are the most popular underdog bet in the opening week at BetMGM Sportsbook.
The Packers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil in Week 1. It makes sense why bettors are betting on the Packers in droves. The two teams involved in this game had completely opposite second halves to their 2023 seasons.
The Packers got hot in the second half, going 6-2 in their final eight games to secure the third wild card spot. Their success didn't stop there, they went on to upset the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round to become the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game.
The Eagles, on the other hand, went 1-5 in their final six games to lose the NFC East and limp into the postseason. They were then upset in the Wild Card Round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If you're evaluating these two teams based on how they finished their 2023 seasons, the Packers seem like the obvious bet. With that being said, it's hardly ever that straightforward.
Let's take a look at the full list of underdogs for the opening week of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL Week 1 Underdogs
- Ravens +125 vs. Chiefs
- Packers +105 vs. Eagles
- Jaguars +150 vs. Dolphins
- Steelers +120 vs. Falcons
- Vikings vs. Giants (pick'em)
- Panthers +185 vs. Saints
- Patriots +340 vs. Bengals
- Titans +185 vs. Bears
- Cardinals +260 vs. Bills
- Colts +110 vs. Texans
- Raiders +145 vs. Chargers
- Broncos +180 vs. Seahawks
- Commanders +155 vs. Buccaneers
- Cowboys -105 vs. Browns
- Rams +150 vs. Lions
- Jets +200 vs. 49ers
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.