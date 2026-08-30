Packers' Super Bowl Odds Take Big Hit With Micah Parsons Set to Miss at Least Four Games

The Green Bay Packers will be without star edge rusher Micah Parsons to begin the 2026 season, and it's dealt a pretty big blow to their odds to win the Super Bowl.

Parsons suffered a torn ACL in late December in the 2025 season, and he's been placed on the Reserve/PUP list ahead of Week 1, which means he will miss at least the first four games for Green Bay. The Packers, who are in the mix to win the NFC North in 2026, have dropped from +1800 to +2000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers officially moved Micah Parsons to Reserve/PUP, ruling him out for this season’s first four games. pic.twitter.com/dHzh0xRXcJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

That may not seem like a major drop for Green Bay, but there are 17 teams priced at +3000 or better to win it all in 2026. So, Green Bay's move dropped it from eighth in the odds to win Super Bowl LXI to a tie with the Denver Broncos for 13th in the odds.

Parsons is obviously a huge part of the Green Bay defense, and the Packers ranked in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Play last season with him participating in 14 games. So, if Parsons is unable to go for more than four weeks, it may be tough for Green Bay to keep up in arguably the best division in the NFL.

A three-time First Team All-Pro, Parsons had 12.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in the 2025 season. He finished third in the league's Defensive Player of the Year voting, even though he was limited to just 14 games due to injury.

The Packers are now set to begin the 2026 season without Parsons and running back Josh Jacobs, who was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sunday. That puts them in a tough spot on the road in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

At DraftKings, Green Bay is a 1.5-point underdog in that game, even though Minnesota has the lowest win total of any team in the NFC North.

Parsons' first chance to return will be in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 11. Even with the star pass rusher set to miss four games, he's still +1600 to win the Comeback Player of the Year award and +5000 to win Defensive Player of the Year.

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