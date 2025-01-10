Packers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Wild Card Round (Green Bay Will Challenge Philadelphia)
The second game of the 2024 NFL season featured a showdown in Brazil between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, the teams will face off in a rematch in the Wild-Card Round of the playoffs.
The Packers will look to pull off the upset as the No. 7 seed for the second straight year. Can they get the job done and avenge their Week 1 loss?
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Packers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Packers +4.5 (-110)
- Eagles -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers +185
- Eagles -225
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-108)
- UNDER 45.5 (-112)
The Eagles originally opened as 3.5-point favorites but the line has since increased by a point to Eagles -4.5. The total has decreased a point from the opening numbers from 46.5 to 45.5.
Packers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Packers:
I'm going to buy low on the Green Bay Packers, who haven't impressed in two straight weeks. With that in mind, they still rank third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.9, sporting the same mark while playing on the road this season.
If any team wants to beat the Eagles, the key is stopping the run. 48.83% of their offensive yards gained this season have been on the ground, which is over 4% more than the next closest team. If anyone can slow that rush attack down, it's the Packers. They allow the third-fewest yards per carry at 4.0. They're also seventh in opponent rush EPA and fifth in opponent rush success rate since Week 10.
Finally, Jalen Hurts is still in concussion protocol as of Monday afternoon. He may not be ready to suit up by the time this game kicks off on Sunday.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to back the UNDER. The Packers have one of the more underrated defenses in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Eagles will commit to the run game which will keep the clock running throughout the game.
Final score prediction: Packers 17, Eagles 20
