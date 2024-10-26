Packers vs. Jaguars Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet in an interconference showdown in Week 8 action.
The Jaguars are set as home underdogs in their first game back in the United States after back-to-back weeks in London and are desperate to get a win to try to build some momentum this season. Meanwhile, the Packers are coming off a narrow victory against the Houston Texans in Week 7.
In this article, we're taking a look at some touchdown bets. I have one player from each team that I'm targeting to find the end zone on Sunday.
Packers vs. Jaguars Touchdown Bets
- Brian Thomas Jr. Touchdown (+170)
- Dontayvion Wicks Touchdown (+260)
Brian Thomas Jr. Touchdown
I've invested in some Brian Thomas Jr. stock this week. He's had an unbelievably good rookie season, ranking sixth in the NFL in receiving yards while also hauling in four touchdowns which is tied for the eighth most receiving touchdowns in the NFL.
He's found the end zone in three of his last four games so why not bet on him to score a touchdown once again in Week 8?
Dontayvion Wicks Touchdown
With how the Packers receiving core works, any guy could snap for a big game on any given week. Five different pass-catchers already have two or more touchdowns this season and Dontayvion Wicks is one of those guys. He's tied for the team lead in touchdowns with four.
With that many players who have a great chance of finding the end zone, we might as well take the guy who is tied for the team lead while also sporting attractive odds at +260.
