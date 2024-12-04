Packers vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 14
After both playing on Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will match up for the second and final time this season on Thursday Night Football in Week 14.
Detroit pulled out a close win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, failing to cover the spread as a 10.5-point favorite while the Packers rode a huge first half to a win over the Miami Dolphins.
Now, both teams will at least have a week of rest before this Thursday night showing – the second time Green Bay and Detroit have faced off in the 2024 campaign.
Detroit won the first meeting in Green Bay 24-14, but the Packers have not lost since, winning three games in a row to improve to 9-3 on the season.
Detroit is on a 10-game winning streak and sits atop the NFC North and NFC overall through 13 weeks at 11-1.
Oddsmakers have favored the Lions in this game, but will they be able to cover against Jordan Love and company?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of Thursday’s matchup. First, let's break down the odds and some betting trends for this NFC North clash.
Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Packers +4.5 (-105)
- Lions -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Packers: +180
- Lions: -218
Total
- 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
So far this season, the Lions are 9-3 against the spread, although they failed to cover as home favorites against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Green Bay enters this game at 6-6 against the spread on the season.
The Packers also covered the spread in their lone game as road dogs in the 2024 season.
Packers vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for this matchup in our early-week game preview, and he’s siding with the Lions to pick up an 11th straight win:
By virtually every metric you can look at, the Lions are the superior football team on both sides of the football, leading to me not hesitating to lay the 4.5 points on them on their home field. Offensively, they rank fourth in the NFL in EPA per play and first in success rate. The Packers rank eighth and 15th in those two respective stats.
Defensively, the Lions' defense has become one of the best units in the NFL, ranking third in opponent EPA per play and seventh in opponent success rate. The Packers rank ninth and 27th in those two areas.
I'll back the better team playing on their home field in this one.
Detroit comes into this game No. 1 in the league in EPA/Play on defense and No. 3 in EPA/Play on offense. While the Packers have looked good as of late, they struggled at home the first time these teams played.
The Lions have been elite against the spread all season, and I think they can cover the 4.5 points against a Packers team that is just .500 against the spread.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 27, Packers 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.