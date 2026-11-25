The Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve.

Both teams are coming off their bye weeks ahead of this rare Wednesday night matchup, but the Rams will still be without their top two wide receivers for the foreseeable future.

The Rams have won four games in a row since a rough start, though, with the Packers looking to bounce back from a home loss to the Vikings.

With the total set at 44.5, there should be some scoring on both sides in this one.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for Thanksgiving Eve in Week 12.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Packers vs. Rams

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kyren Williams Anytime TD (+105)

Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+185)

Konata Mumpfield Anytime TD (+350)

Kyren Williams Anytime TD (+105)

Kyren Williams leads the Rams with seven touchdowns this season. Blake Corum is right behind him with six, and you can get him to score at +140, but I’ll go with Williams at plus odds.

Williams hasn’t scored in two games, but he was a big weapon for the Rams earlier in the season.

The running back scored in six of the first eight games this season, and I think he will get back to the end zone this week against the Packers. Green Bay has allowed a running back touchdown in all but one of its games, after all.

Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+185)

Matthew Golden is the top option for Jordan Love and the Packers in the passing game. He leads the team with 101 targets, 22 more than Christian Watson’s 79, which is good for second.

Golden has scored five touchdowns this season, including in back-to-back weeks before the Packers put up just 10 points against the Vikings. He still caught five of nine targets for 70 yards, though.

Konata Mumpfield Anytime TD (+350)

We got a glimpse of how the Rams may utilize their receiving corps two weeks ago against Minnesota. Konata Mumpfield led the Rams' receivers with four targets, while Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith, and CJ Daniels were all targeted twice.

Mumpfield caught three of those four targets for 81 yards, including a long of 44 yards to show some big-play potential. He had a big game early in the year in Denver, too, catching four of eight targets for 93 yards and a score.

I’ll take a crack at Mumpfield to score this week as the Rams’ top receiver at this +350 price.

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