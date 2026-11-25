Two interesting offenses kick off Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season, as the Green Bay Packers head to Los Angeles to play reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

This season, the Rams are eighth in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense while Green Bay is 14th, but they’ve gotten things done in very different ways.

The Packers have by far the worst run game in the NFL, ranking 32nd in EPA/Rush, so Jordan Love has been asked to throw the ball a ton – and complete a lot of downfield passes – for this team to be successful. So far, that has worked, as the Pack are 6-4 and rank ninth in the league in EPA/Pass.

As for the Rams, injuries have changed their offensive game plan in recent weeks, and that’ll be the case again on Wednesday. Puka Nacua (knee) is done for the season and Davante Adams (hamstring) is on injured reserve.

So, Sean McVay’s team has relied on the running game with Blake Corum and Kyren Williams and a ton of 13 personnel with their strong tight end room. Somehow, the Rams (also 6-4 this season) have a top-10 offense despite all the injuries.

That makes for an interesting game in the prop market, as there are still some star playmakers – Williams, Corum, Love, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and more – to bet on.

Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite props for this NFC showdown on Thanksgiving Eve.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Rams

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Matthew Golden OVER 5.5 Receptions (-129)

Matthew Stafford UNDER 231.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Blake Corum 12+ Rush Attempts (-141)

Matthew Golden OVER 5.5 Receptions (-129)

There’s an argument to be made for both Golden and Watson in this game, but I’m taking the former first-round pick to clear his receptions prop.

Through 10 games, Golden has been targeted 101 times by Love, catching 58 passes for 853 yards and five scores. Golden has dealt with some drop issues, but he’s averaging over 10 targets per game and has six games with at least 10 looks.

In fact, the former Texas star only has one game all season with fewer than seven targets. So, his floor is extremely high, even against a Rams team that is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Golden has six or more catches in six games in the 2026 campaign, including five of his last six appearances. Watson may be the better downfield threat, but Golden has 22 more targets than him.

In a game where the Packers may abandon the run early (again), this is a pretty favorable price for Golden, who is averaging 5.8 catches per game.

Matthew Stafford UNDER 231.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Stafford is the reigning league MVP, but the star quarterback hasn’t put up the same passing numbers in the 2026 season.

He’s cleared 231.5 passing yards in just five of his 10 games, and now he’s down his top two receivers against this Green Bay defense.

With Micah Parsons set to return for the Pack, the Rams may be better off turning to their running game on Wednesday.

Stafford threw for 249 yards in his last game against a bad Arizona team with Nacua and Adams out, and it’s worth noting that Green Bay is eighth in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league.

On top of that, Stafford has cleared this line just one time in five games since Adams was injured in the first meeting against Arizona. I’m fading him against this Packers defense with the Rams' lack of playmaking on the outside.

Blake Corum 12+ Rush Attempts (-141)

Blake Corum’s stock continues to rise in this Rams offense, as he played a season-high 51.3 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 10.

Corum should have a major role with Adams and Nacua sidelined, and he’s handled double-digit touches on the ground in four games in a row (six overall).

While Corum has just three games with 12 or more carries, he saw 17 rush attempts in Week 10. He also was targeted four times in the passing game, tying a season-high.

Corum and Kyren Williams are the top two offensive weapons for this Rams team, and Green Bay is gettable on the ground, allowing 4.0 yards per carry in 2026. Corum (5.3 yards per carry) has been wildly effective over the last five games, averaging 4.7 yards per carry or better in each of them.

I’d be shocked if his workload wasn’t somewhere in the ballpark of where it was in Week 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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