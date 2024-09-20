Packers vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Tennessee Will Win First Game of Season)
The Tennessee Titans' defense has allowed fewer yards than any other team in the NFL, yet they hold an 0-2 record heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season. Their offense and special teams have let their defense down, allowing wins against the Bears and Jets to slip through their grasp through the first two weeks.
In Week 3, they'll welcome the Green Bay Packers to town, who will be rolling with Malik Willis as their quarterback for the second-straight week. The Packers managed to beat the Colts with Willis as their starter last week, running the ball on almost 80% of their plays.
Can they duplicate that success in Week 2? Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll attempt to predict the exact final score of this interconference showdown.
Packers vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Packers +2.5 (-105)
- Titans -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Packers +122
- Titans -144
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-115)
- UNDER 37.5 (-105)
It goes without saying the Packers would be favored in this game if Jordan Love was in at quarterback, but with Willis set to get the start, the Titans have been favored all week with the spread staying at -2.5. We have seen a slight shift on the moneyline odds with the Titans' chances of winning decreasing from -158 to -144, which is a fall in implied probability from 61.24% to 59.02%.
The total in this game has moved up one point since the start of the week from 36.5 to 37.5, but oddsmakers are still predicting a relatively low-scoring affair.
Packers vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
In my full betting preview, which you can read here, I broke down why I think the Titans are the side to back in this game:
Before the season began, I felt the moves the Titans dead to beef up their defense were enough to make them an elite unit in 2024. Through the first two games, I've seen nothing to sway me away from that opinion. They lead the NFL in opponent yards per play at 3.8 and have been flying all around the field, most notably keeping teams to only 3.9 yards per pass attempt.
The Packers were able to get the win last week, but it was done almost solely on the ground, running the ball 53 times and only making Malik Willis throw the ball 14 times. While that type of a gameplan can steal a few wins, it's not a sustainable winning strategy. If Will Levis can keep his head on his shoulders, I have faith that the Tennessee offense can score enough points to allow the Titans' defense to lead them to victory.
If I'm going to bet on the Titans due to the strength of their defense, I'm also going to predict this to be a low-scoring game. A mix of the Packers' plan to run the football on almost 80% of plays along with the strength of the Titan's team coming from their defense leads me to think we're going to see few offensive fireworks in this one.
I think the Titans cover the spread as favorites and the total will stay UNDER.
Final Score Prediction: Titans 20, Packers 13
