Padres vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, April 19
The Houston Astros got the better of the San Diego Padres in the first game of their three-game set on Friday night, beating them by a score of 6-4.
The Padres have got off to one of the best starts in the Majors this season and sit at 15-5, so they'll look to bounce back with a win tonight. Let's dive into the odds for tonight's game as well as my best bets.
Padres vs. Astros Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+145)
- Astros +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Padres -112
- Astros -108
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Padres vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April19
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Padres.TV, FS1
- Padres Record: 15-5
- Astros Record: 9-10
Padres vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Michael King, RHP (3-0, 2.42 ERA)
- Houston: Hayden Wesneski, RHP (1-1, 4.00 ERA)
Padres vs. Astros Best Prop Bet
- Hayden Wesneski UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+115) via DraftKings
The Padres enter tonight's game with the lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 17.6%. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting the UNDER on Hayden Wesneski's strikeout total of 4.5. This is a great plus-money bet for tonight's matchup.
Padres vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
On today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm backing the Padres to take care of business:
I bet the Padres to beat the Astros in their series opener last night, and the bet ended up being a losing one, but I'm sticking to my strategy and going back to the well today. The Padres lead the Majors in bullpen ERA while also ranking first in batting average and fourth in OPS. The Astros, offensively, rank 23rd and 25th in the aforementioned stats.
The Padres also have a significant pitching advantage in this one. Michael King, with his 3-0 record and 2.42 ERA, will take on Hayden Wesneski (4.00 ERA) of the Astros. I'll back San Diego as a slight favorite.
Pick: Padres -112 via DraftKings
