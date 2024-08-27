Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27
The St. Louis Cardinals' playoff hopes are on life support after losing to the San Diego Padres in their series opener on Monday night. The loss puts their record below .500 at 65-66 and are now 6.0 games back from the final wild card spot.
If they want to be in the hunt for a playoff spot, they need to start winning games in a hurry, starting with evening up their series against the Padres on Tuesday.
Let's take a look at the odds for the second game of their four-game set.
Padres vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+122)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline
- Padres -142
- Cardinals +120
Total
- OVER 8.0 (-114)
- UNDER 8.0 (-106)
Padres vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.43 ERA)
- St. Louis: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.19 ERA)
Padres vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 27
- Time: 7:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Midwest, San Diego Padres
- Padres record: 75-58
- Cardinals record: 65-66
Padres vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
San Diego Padres
Dylan Cease: The biggest red flag for the Padres tonight is Dylan Cease, who has allowed at least two earned runs in three straight starts. This will be the first time he'll be pitching against the Cardinals this season.
St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt: If the Cardinals want to get back in the playoff race, it's pivotal for them that Paul Goldschmidt snaps out of his rut. he has a WAR of just +0.2 this season while batting .227. If he can show even a flash of his 2022 MVP season, it will go a long way in getting St. Louis back in the mix.
Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
I successfully bet on the Padres yesterday and I see no reason to go a different direction in today's game. They have had the much better offense in August and now they don't even have the benefit of one of their better starting pitchers being on the mound.
Instead, the Cardinals are rolling with Miles Mikolas, who has had a rough 2024 campaign sporting an 8-10 record and a 5.19 ERA. He has allowed at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts and he gave up seven hits, one walk, and two earned runs in a start against the Padres back in April.
I'll bet on San Diego to take a 2-0 series lead against the Cardinals.
Pick: Padres -142
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!